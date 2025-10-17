KGM Musso EV review: An affordable Tesla Cybertruck rival with added cool

The key to any electric vehicle purchase is to think about how you use it. If you’re someone who drives a pick-up truck or van for work and most of your daily miles are done locally, an EV could save you serious cash. Even if you drive a bit further afield, an EV with a 250-mile range would probably be fine – and again, it will save you money if you charge up at home on a low-rate tariff.

Similarly, if your pick-up use is more out of convenience than the need to tow or put heavy loads in the back, an EV can make sense. Then there are the tax advantages to business owners for going all-electric, and the branding benefits of growing green.

So, it’s no wonder pick-up makers are rushing to bring all-electric models out here in the UK. They’re already big news in the U.S. – led by the controversial Tesla Cybertruck – but the Maxus eTerron 9 is the only one currently available here for £53,000 plus VAT.

Now Korean 4x4 specialists KGM is assessing whether to bring its Musso EV to the UK, with a price that could be as low as £35,000 plus VAT, seriously undercutting the Maxus.

The Musso promises around 250 miles on a full charge, a maximum payload capacity of 690kg (slightly more than the Maxus), a decent load bay that measures 1,345mm x 1,515mm with eight tie-down hooks, vehicle-to-load capability to power tools from the battery, a self-levelling suspension system and the ability to tow a trailer of up to 1,800kg.

Best of all, though, is the way the Musso EV drives: a car-like driving experience and a seriously comfortable ride rather than the usual bouncy pick-up experience. It’s seriously impressive. Then you get all the driver assistance systems and creature comforts (you wanted heated and ventilated front seats? You got ‘em), you could possibly want, plus loads of clever cubbies for those who use the pick-up as their office. Did I mention that it looks pretty cool, too?

The Musso EV is seriously impressive. And if KGM can achieve the target price of £35,000 plus VAT, it could make pick-ups cool again, just as the Mitsubishi L200 did back in the early 2000s.

How we tested

I spent time with the KGM Musso EV around the Cotswolds, taking it on tight rural lanes, fast dual carriageways, around the packed streets of Cirencester and through local towns and villages. I checked on all the numbers, crawled all over the car (including the loading bay) and played with all the tech to be able to come up with a definitive verdict.

KGM Musso EV: £35,000 plus VAT (estimated), Kgm-motors.co.uk

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Great to drive with comfy ride, low running costs, impressive value, strong kit count

Great to drive with comfy ride, low running costs, impressive value, strong kit count Cons: Very slight delay in power delivery

KGM Musso EV specs

Price: £35,000 +VAT (estimated)

£35,000 +VAT (estimated) Battery size: 81kWh

81kWh Maximum claimed range: 250 miles (estimated)

250 miles (estimated) Miles per kWh: 2.9

2.9 Maximum charging rate: 300kW

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The Musso EV uses the same platform as the Torres SUV does, which goes some way to explaining why it feels so car-like to drive. However, the ride in the pick-up is seriously impressive.

Pick-ups tend to bounce around quite a bit, especially when empty. But the Musso EV was so comfortable over the bumps, I had to go hunting for really bad roads just to be sure.

Pick-up drivers will enjoy the pace, too, although you’ll have to be careful with your tools in the back. With 204bhp of power, a 0-62mph time of eight seconds is quick, although there was a very slight delay before the power came in in our test car – a bit like old-school turbo lag. More important is a decent 339NM of torque.

The steering is weighty and direct enough, while the all-wheel drive system is quick to react – even when provoked – when quickly pulling out of a turning.

The sizeable 80kWh battery is said to give a range of about 250 miles – reasonable enough in a pick-up for daily use, and you’ll be able to fully charge it at home overnight, ready for the next day’s work. If you’re out and about, KGM says that the Musso EV will charge at up to 300kW – pretty impressive.

Interior, practicality and boot space

Let’s start at the most important place with any pick-up, the back. Most EV pick-ups won’t currently match diesel models’ load or trailer weights, but the Musso still manages a decent 690kg maximum payload capacity and will tow a 1,800kg (braked) trailer.

The space itself is 1,345mm long and 1,515mm wide with eight tie-down hooks, while the drop-down tailgate can hold 150kg. There are handy bumper steps so you can get into the back, while KGM promises no end of accessories like roll-top covers and hard canopies.

There’s also vehicle-to-load capability, which means – with the right adaptor – you could power or charge up tools on the go.

Inside, the cabin is very car-like with an attractive design and decent build quality, too. Some of the plastics are a bit ‘wipe-clean’, no bad thing in a work vehicle, but it’s upmarket and comfortable enough for family use at the weekend.

There are enough places for odds and ends to be stored inside, while there are even luxury features like heated and cooled seats and a heated steering wheel, too.

Technology, stereo and infotainment

You might expect a tough-as-nails electric pick-up to skimp on the tech, but the KGM Musso EV plays a smarter game. Beneath the rugged exterior and load-lugging attitude lies a cabin packed with modern infotainment and advanced driver aids that wouldn’t be out of place in a premium SUV.

The Musso’s tech centrepiece is a twin 12.3in digital display that merges the instrument cluster with a crisp infotainment screen. It’s slick, intuitive, and powered by KGM’s latest Athena 2.0 user interface, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto both standard. There’s even a split-screen view and an upper pull-down menu – handy for quick access to drive modes – all angled slightly towards the driver.

Rear-seat passengers aren’t forgotten either, with a ‘rear sleep mode’ muting the back speakers for added peace. Wireless phone charging, USB-C ports front and rear, and a 3D Around View Monitor system all add to the Musso’s surprisingly upmarket feel.

On the safety front, it’s an SUV-grade kit across the board. Highlights include adaptive cruise, lane-centring assist, automatic lane changes, blind spot collision assist and front cross-traffic alerts. There’s even a system that helps you swerve if it detects danger – or gently takes the reins if your attention lapses, thanks to its clever driver monitoring camera.

Prices and running costs

KGM is still saying that it’s deciding whether to bring the Musso EV into the UK, but would be aiming for a pre-VAT price (depending on classification) of around £35,000. That would be seriously good value, with the only other EV pick-up on the market costing nearly £20,000 more.

Clearly, an EV pick-up might not be the right choice if you tow heavy equipment or a large caravan, or carry really heavy gear around. But the Musso EV could not only save owners some serious cash with the current tax benefits around electric vehicles for business owners, but also on running costs if you’re able to charge it up on a low-rate electricity tariff overnight.

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

Using a 300kW rapid charger, the Musso EV charges from 10 to 80 per cent in approximately 36 minutes. A 100kW charger takes 46 minutes, while a home 11kW setup needs around 10 hours.

How much does it cost – is it worth it?

If KGM can bring it to the UK and put it on sale for around £35,000 before VAT, then yes – it will definitely be worth it.

Does KGM replace batteries for free?

KGM typically offers competitive coverage in line with rivals. Expect at least five years for the vehicle and eight years for the EV battery.

The verdict: KGM Musso EV

If KGM want to know whether to bring the Musso EV to the UK, my answer is a resounding yes. It’s a cool vehicle that could reignite wider interest in pick-up trucks thanks to the way it looks, the way it drives, what it can do and how much it might cost. If I were a business owner using a pick-up, I’d seriously consider whether the Musso could save me some serious cash – I’d probably really enjoy using it, too.

