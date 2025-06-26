The petrol car that thinks it’s an EV

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nissan has given its British-built Qashqai e-Power a boost with an all-new hybrid system that makes it drive more like a fully electric car than ever.

Unlike a traditional full hybrid car, where the engine sometimes directly powers the wheels, the Qashqai’s e-Power technology uses a 1.5 litre petrol engine to continuously charge the car’s small 2.1kWh battery through an inverter, which then powers the electric motor driving the front wheels.

Like an EV and a full hybrid, the car’s brakes are used to convert kinetic energy under braking into electrical energy, which is fed back into the battery.

That means the Qashqai e-Power drives like an EV. There’s the instant acceleration that electric cars are known for and no gear shifts, but with a petrol engine providing the power. Previous e-Power models were criticised for the intrusive engine noise, which is anything but like an EV. Efficiency wasn’t as impressive as expected, either.

open image in gallery The Nissan Qashqai e-Power is built at Nissan's factory in Sunderland, Tyne and Wear ( Nissan )

The e-Power system has now been totally re-engineered with a totally new engine to make it more efficient and, crucially, up to 5.6 decibels quieter than the previous version. Nissan has increased thermal efficiency, which allows the engine to operate more quietly at lower speeds, while a larger turbocharger has been fitted to reduce engine speeds on the motorway – again, reducing noise.

Other benefits in addition to the noise reduction include an additional 13bhp of power, a 12 per cent reduction in emissions and a boost in fuel efficiency meaning a potential range of 745 miles – or 62mpg in old money.

Running costs should also be reduced by extended service intervals, with attention required every 12,000 miles, up from 9,000 miles previously.

The new e-Power system will be launched in the Nissan Qashqai, built in Nissan’s mega-factory in Sunderland, from September. It coincides with an upgrade to the Qashqai’s in-car tech.

open image in gallery Additional upgrades to the Nissan Qashqai include Google-powered infotainment ( Nissan )

The infotainment system is now Google powered with Google Maps, Google Assistant – including voice commands – and access to apps via the Google Play store.

Nissan’s ProPilot autonomous driving features have also been boosted with improved multi-lane autonomous drive interfaces for better traffic monitoring and awareness of surrounding environment.

Many of the tweaks to the new Qashqai e-Power came as a response to customer feedback, as well as Nissan learning more about electric power systems.

David Moss, Nissan’s research and development boss, said “This new version of e-Power reflects everything we’ve learned from developing electric motor drive systems for Europe. We’ve analysed what worked in our previous generations, what appealed most to customers, and re-engineered the system to deliver maximum efficiency, lower emissions and a quieter, more refined drive - all with the same performance as a diesel. We are proud that New e-Power now offers best-in-class fuel efficiency and emissions.”

The new Qashqai e-Power arrives before an onslaught of new all-electric models from Nissan. First to arrive will be a new all-electric Micra, followed by a reinvention of the original EV, the Nissan Leaf. Finally, an electric version of the Juke will join the Leaf in rolling off Nissan’s production line in Sunderland.