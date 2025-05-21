British design gives new Nissan Micra edge over Renault 5 rival

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The new Nissan Micra may share plenty with the award-winning Renault 5, but it gets its own look that comes from Nissan’s design studio in London.

While the new Renault 5 is distinctly retro-flavoured, this sixth-generation Micra gets a much more futuristic look with just a hint of Micras of old. The bold circular LED lights, intersected by a slim main headlight unit, is a nod towards the third-generation car launched in 2002. They give a cheeky ‘welcome wink’ to owners as they approach the car, pulsing from left to right and then right to left.

The same round design theme is carried over to the rear, where the back lights are also circular LEDS, with the Nissan name sitting in big lettering in a black full-width panel.

open image in gallery The back of the Nissan Micra also features round LED lighting, plus a bold strip with the Nissan lettering ( Nissan )

As part of the continuing Renault-Nissan Alliance, the Micra makes use of the Renault Group’s AMPR small platform, also used for the Renault 5, Renault 4 and upcoming Renault Twingo. The Micra will be built alongside the Renault 5 in Douai, France.

That means the Micra gets the same battery options as the Renault 5 with 40kWh or 52kWh choices, with a range of 192 and 253 miles respectively. There’s also the same 100kW fast charging on the bigger battery and 80kW on the smaller one, with a 15 to 80 per cent charge taking 30 minutes.

The option to power external appliances is also there with V2L vehicle-to-load capability, while a heat pump to improve cold-weather efficiency is standard.

The Nissan is marginally longer than the Renault, although the wheelbase is the same. The extra length comes from the chunkier front and rear designs, which do a good job of disguising the Renault 5 origins of the new Nissan. The overall effect is clearly of siblings with a family similarity, but with enough difference to give the two cars completely different characters.

open image in gallery The side of the Micra features an 'ice cream scoop' indentation running from the front lights to the back of the car ( Nissan )

Nissan has also added a few other flourishes, which include an ‘ice cream scoop’ indented line that runs from the edge of the headlights all the way to the back of the car. The gloss black wheel arches and deeper black panels on the lower edges of the doors are bolder on the Nissan than on the Renault, while there are a few little ‘Easter Egg’ surprises dotted around.

The outline of Japan’s Mount Fuji can be found just inside the boot door and on the centre console inside, while a reference to the origins of the Nissan name – meaning two three in Japanese – comes from the two dots and three lines on the charging socket door on the side of the car. The dots and lines also feature on the door sills.

A choice of 14 bold exterior colours can be paired with a black or grey roof depending on model, with three trim levels expected to be offered across the two battery sizes.

Nothing has changed underneath the Micra in the conversion from Renault to Nissan, so expect the same excellent compromise between the sharp handling and compliant ride that serves the Renault 5 so well. That also means the option of one-pedal driving.

However, Nissan engineers have tweaked the various drive modes which adjust the throttle response, steering weight, power and torque availability and the colour of the ambient lighting. There are comfort, sport, eco and perso (for a personalised mix of settings) to choose from.

open image in gallery The dash of the new Nissan Micra features twin 10-inch screens and Google power ( Nissan )

Inside, the Nissan’s dash is identical in structure if not trim to the Renault. So you get the same twin 10-inch screens for driver information and infotainment, with separate heating and ventilation controls sitting lower down beneath the centre screen.

It also means the same fiddly column-mounted gear selector is fitted that that does without a parking mode and sits on the right-hand side behind the Nissan-badged steering wheel, along with a wiper stalk and remote audio controls.

As with the Renault, there’s the excellent Google-run infotainment that can react to ‘Hey Google’ voice commands – although it couldn’t tell us whether we should buy a Renault 5 or Nissan Micra! There are plenty of app options through Google Play, while there will be a Nissan voice assistant in the car that will function like the 5’s ‘Hey Reno’ feature.

The intelligent in-car route planner will help guide you to your destination via appropriate public chargers, letting you know how long you need to charge for, while also pre-conditioning the battery ready to accept a faster charge. And if you’re not a big Google user, the Micra also provides wireless Apple CarPlay.

Again, the design inside is more forward thinking than the retro design of the Renault, with a nice blend of premium materials and two-tone seats that feel comfortable.

Space in the back is just about okay, as it is in the Renault 5, but the boot is a decent size at 326-litres, which rises to 1,066 litres with the rear seats folded – and they have a handy 60/40 splitting arrangement.

There’s no word yet from Nissan on pricing, but we’d guess that it will have to compete head-to-head with the Renault 5, which starts at £22,995 and rises to £29,995. We’ll have more details on the prices when the order books open in September, with first deliveries expected in January of 2026.

The Micra is the first of four new all-electric models arriving by 2027, with a new Nissan Leaf next to arrive, followed by an all-electric Nissan Juke and an A-segment car set to be based on the new Renault Twingo.