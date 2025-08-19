Vauxhall’s new all-electric 800hp sports available for test drive in Gran Turismo 7
Vauxhall’s Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo will be seen in physical form at the Munich Motor Show before you can drive it in Gran Turismo 7
British brand Vauxhall is taking its all-electric GSE performance sub-brand to a new level, revealing the radical Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo – a fully electric concept car boasting 800hp, a 0-62mph time of just two seconds and a top speed of 199mph.
The car, which premieres at the IAA Mobility show in Munich on 8 September, will also have a digital debut in PS5 racing sim Gran Turismo 7 this autumn, in what Vauxhall boldly calls a ‘phygital’ launch.
“The Vauxhall Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo takes the GSE sub-brand to the next level,” said Steve Catlin, managing director at Vauxhall. “It not only shows what is possible on a small car platform, it also displays a clear view to the future.”
At the core of the concept is a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive electric powertrain delivering a combined 800hp and 800Nm of torque. A boost function provides an additional 80hp for up to four seconds to aid overtaking on track.
Vauxhall had hinted that the concept has an eye on racing, saying it “will be very much at home on the racing track and offer a thrilling yet comfortable and safe driving experience”.
The concept was created by Vauxhall’s design team at the Opel headquarters in Germany, led by Brit Mark Adams, Vauxhall and Opel’s Vice-President of Design. Adams has been heading up Vauxhall design for over two decades, and his team was also responsible for Vauxhall/Opel’s last show car, the Vauxhall Experimental, which appeared at the Munich Motor Show in 2023.
While that car was purely a concept previewing the latest design themes across Vauxhall’s model range, this latest concept is taking that on further and could preview a production GSE model that we see sometime in 2026.
