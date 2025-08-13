Britain’s top EV-friendly family days out revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The summer holidays are in full swing and for thousands of families setting off on a Great British day out in their electric cars, the latest research could prove to be a game-changer. The top eight family attractions in the UK for EV drivers have been revealed and sitting proudly at the top of the list is Legoland in Windsor.

Vauxhall has compiled the list using data from Visit Britain and Zapmap, ranking attractions based on charging availability on-site and nearby, as well as how many of the UK’s 15 most populated cities could be reached from within a single charge of the Vauxhall Grandland Electric SUV.

It seems that Legoland, the land of bricks and mini-castles, is now also the land of cables and charge points. With a whopping 34 EV charging bays on site, Legoland Windsor is leading the charge when it comes to being EV-friendly. Factor in a further 19 fast chargers (7kW-22kW) within a one-mile radius and 45 rapid chargers (50kW+) within five miles, and it’s no wonder the Windsor attraction beat off stiff competition to take top spot.

Second on Vauxhall’s list is Chester Zoo, a favourite for families and animal lovers alike. Not only does it have 26 on-site charge points, but it’s also accessible on a single charge from all 15 of the most populous UK. There’s also a generous helping of fast and rapid chargers within a five-mile radius. Chester Zoo’s 128 acres of zoological gardens are home to 37,000 animals, from elephants to sloths. Parking is free, but the charging points are pay-as-you-go.

In third place is Madame Tussauds in Central London, which rather makes up for its lack of on-site parking with a huge number of charging options in the vicinity. The attraction boasts 172 fast chargers within a one-mile radius and an impressive 304 rapid chargers within five miles – making it the most charger-dense location on Vauxhall’s list.

Other attractions in the top eight include the London Eye, Shrek’s Adventure!, Royal Edinburgh, Cadbury World, and Dudley Zoo – all offering a decent mix of accessibility, charging infrastructure, and fun for all ages.

Commenting on the report, Steve Catlin, Vauxhall’s Managing Director, said, “As the summer holidays commence, we know many families will be taking to the road for some fun days out. Our research provides an easy guide to family-friendly attractions across the country for EV drivers to choose from – all within range of the new Grandland Electric from the majority of the UK’s biggest cities.”