Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4MATIC+ Night Edition Premium Plus review: In the time you take to read its full title, the car is at 62mph

Let’s address the elephant in the room first then. The E 53 is not the same as the E 63 that came before it. It has just as many qualities, but the priorities are completely different. The E 53 is more ‘green planet’ focused with plug-in hybrid technology, a low carbon emissions figure and an attractive BiK rating for any lucky business drivers. Let’s address the elephant in the room first then. The E 53 is not the same as the E 63 that came before it.

Yet, don’t be fooled into thinking it lacks firepower. This beautifully-styled four-door saloon can blast its way from 0-62mph in a very rapid 3.8 seconds.

Yes, there are far more realistically priced E-Class saloons out there, alongside estate models, but we wanted to explore the higher end of the line-up, and for that we really needed to raid the piggie bank… and some. That’s because our test model, with every bell and whistle imaginable, cost in excess of £100k when a few optional extras were factored into the price-tag. For that outlay, you do get a full-sized family saloon that’s dripping with luxurious fixtures and fittings, is practical and will bring out the green-eyed monster in onlookers wherever it passes.

How we tested

Despite covering almost 150 miles of motorway driving in the Mercedes-AMG E 53, we managed to see some excellent fuel efficiency figures from such a high-performance car. That’s because we were able to fully charge the battery at home and make the most of the 58 miles of EV-only range.

Mercedes-AMG E 53: From £65,720, Mercedes-benz.com

open image in gallery It delivers the goods when faced with twisting, turning country lanes ( Mercedes )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros Dynamic design and handling, high-end and well-equipped interior, impressive EV range, attractive BiK rating

Dynamic design and handling, high-end and well-equipped interior, impressive EV range, attractive BiK rating Cons Wow! – that price, some rivals are more engaging to drive, feels wide on narrow lanes

Mercedes-AMG E 53 specs

Price range: £65,720 to £98,015 (saloon PHEV)

£65,720 to £98,015 (saloon PHEV) Battery size: 21.2kWh

21.2kWh Maximum EV range: 58miles

58miles Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol

3.0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol Claimed battery & engine range: Over 4,000 miles

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 is powered by a straight-six, 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine in tandem with a 21.2kWh battery and electric motor. With a total output of 585hp and 750Nm of torque, this family saloon can power to 62mph from a standing start in just 3.8 seconds and onto a maximum speed of 155mph (168mph if you add the Pro Performance Pack).

Regularly charging will help improve the day-to-day running costs, especially if you can make full use of the 58 miles of electric-only driving range and charge at home or the workplace. Using public charge points regularly can be expensive.

When it comes to performance, the Mercedes is blisteringly quick through the nine-speed automatic gearbox with paddles for added driver fun. And although there are more engaging rivals out there, it introduces comfort and all-round refinement to the mix. Yes, its’ fast and there are drive modes and all manner of trickery to enhance the AMG Dynamics, suspension and engine roar, but it can also be driven in a civilised manner too.

It will eat up motorway miles for fun, cruising effortlessly at 70mph, but delivers the goods when faced with twisting, turning country lanes. Our only real concern on narrower roads was the width of the car as it fills most of the lane.

The steering is beautifully weighted with plenty of driver feedback and this is the ideal vehicle to relax in once you’ve satisfied the inner hooligan within.

open image in gallery If you need extra room, it can also tow a trailer weighing up to 2.1 tonnes ( Mercedes )

Interior, practicality and boot space

The interior of the Mercedes-AMG E 53 is ultra-sumptuous with powered seats that can be heated or ventilated and have been upholstered in fine Nappa Leather. Elsewhere there are carbon fibre trimmings and plenty of soft-touch surfaces.

The vehicle stretches just shy of five metres in length and has a 2,961mm wheelbase. That translates into a spacious cabin with ample room for five adults to sit comfortably. Light floods in through the panoramic roof and there is active ambient lighting for added comfort.

The boot is accessed via a powered tailgate and it can swallow 370 litres of kit with hooks and a separate storage compartment to help prevent items rolling around. Additionally, inside the cabin, is a glovebox, wide door bins, a deep central cubby, wireless charging pad, front and rear cup holders and some trays.

The vehicle’s 21.2kWh battery can be charged via a 60kW fast charger where a 10 to 80 per cent boost takes just 20 minutes. But it will be more cost-effective to charge at home or at the workplace via an 11kW port and this will take 2 hours, 15 minutes to deliver a 10 to 100 per cent charge.

With family getaways in mind, the Mercedes-AMG E 53 has 4MATIC all-wheel drive and can also tow a trailer weighing up to 2.1 tonnes.

open image in gallery Be careful with the super-sensitive voice activated personal assistant ( Mercedes )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

Step inside the Mercedes-AMG E 53 and it’s like moving onto a science fiction movie set. Rarely have we seen such a vast infotainment set that features three screens stretching across the entire width of the dashboard. There is an optional passenger screen, a driver display and a central touchscreen that is the nerve centre and access point to the many on-board features. At night, it is lit up like a Christmas tree and just in case that’s not enough of an information overload, there’s also a head-up display.

However, the set-up is actually simple to use and accessing tech such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the sat nav, Bluetooth, or pitch-perfect 17-speaker Burmester sound system is nice and easy.

There is a voice activated personal assistant that bursts into life when you say “Hey Mercedes” and this can help with numerous tasks, such as setting navigation routes, making a phone call, increasing the temperature, turning on the heated steering wheel and even telling jokes. On the downside, it is quite sensitive and occasionally bursts into life when you say anything that resembles “Mercedes”. It even chirped up once while I was singing along to some Spotify songs, but that may have been a hidden system self-preservation mode!

open image in gallery Charging regularly will keep costs down ( Mercedes )

Prices and running costs

While the Mercedes E-Class plug-in hybrid line-up starts from £65,720, our range-topping model had an asking price of £98,015. It also featured a few optional extras, including stunning Patagonia Red Metallic paint, an MBUX Superscreen Package and Driving Assistance Plus – these added a further £3,885 to the final cost.

Anyone considering the Mercedes-AMG E 53 as a business vehicle will see an attractive Benefit in Kind tax rating of nine per cent thanks to its low carbon emissions figure of 22g/km.

As is the way with plug-in hybrids, the official fuel efficiency figure of 282.5mpg is nigh on impossible to achieve unless you charge the car regularly and maximise the use of those EV-only miles. That said; charging regularly will certainly keep costs down, especially if you can negotiate an attractive electricity tariff with reduced rates for overnight usage.

Taxing the Mercedes-AMG E 53 will cost £110 for the first year and this will increase to the standard fee of £195 after 12 months. However owners will face an Expensive Car Supplement as the vehicle costs in excess of £40k. This adds an extra £425 to annual tax bills from years two to six.

Mercedes-AMG E 53 Rivals

Porsche Panamera

BMW M5

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid’s 21.2kWh battery takes 20 minutes to boost from 10 to 80 per cent via a 60kW fast charger, or 2 hours, 15 minutes from 0 to 100 per cent via an 11kW wallbox.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

At the entry point to the Mercedes E-Class plug-in hybrid line-up is the E 300 e costing from £65,720. However, at the higher end of the scales is our test car – the Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4MATIC+ Night Edition Premium Plus model, weighing in at £98,015. A lot of money, but also a lot of car for the outlay.

Does Mercedes replace batteries for free?

There’s a standard three-year warranty package for the vehicle, but the cover is increased to eight years or 62,000 miles for the hybrid battery pack.

Verdict

The difficulty Mercedes faces with its AMG E 53 is that people will start comparing it to performance cars from rival manufacturers, such as BMW and even its own line-up. But this car has the USP of plug-in hybrid technology and, if used cleverly, you can drive for hundreds of miles on a single tank of fuel.