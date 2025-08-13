All-electric Range Rover Evoque lookalike for just £27,505
New Jaecoo E5 promises a 248-mile range, premium looks and plenty of kit for a bargain price
New Chinese brand Jaecoo has taken the UK by storm in 2025 delivering over 10,000 of its new Jaecoo 7 SUVs already this year. The Range Rover Velar lookalike has gone down a storm with buyers who have fallen for its good looks, efficient plug-in hybrid powertrain and – most of all – its value for money.
Next up in the UK this October is the smaller, all-electric Jaecoo E5 that promises more of the same. First shown at the Shanghai Motor Show in April this year, the E5 follows the same styling themes with more than a hint of Range Rover Evoque about it.
Although smaller than the Jaecoo 7, the E5 offers even better value. Just £27,505 gets you the entry Pure model with a six-speaker Sony audio system, adaptive cruise control, a panoramic camera system and a 13.2-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto and ‘Hi Jaecoo’ voice control.
Moving up to Luxury costs you a still very reasonable £30,505 and adds a panoramic sunroof, wireless mobile phone charging, heated and ventilated electrically adjustable front seats, multi-coloured ambient lighting, and an eight-speaker Sony stereo.
Both models are powered by a 61.1kWh battery feeding a 204bhp electric motor, getting the E5 from 0 to 62mph in 7.7 seconds. Jaecoo claims a maximum range for the E5 of 248 miles, while charging at speeds up to 80kW might not be class leading these days, but it still means a 30 to 80 per cent charge should take around 27 minutes.
Both models also get V2L (Vehicle to Load) capability, meaning you can power household appliances from the car via a three-pin plug. Jaecoo also says there are 35 interior storage spaces, while the boot is an impressive 480 litres that can grow to 1,180 litres with the seats down.
The E5 is dog friendly, too, with a ‘Pet Mode’ that keeps the cabin cool for pets when the car is parked, while there is also a range of Jaecoo-branded pet accessories available.
Jaecoo also claims that the E5 has been developed specifically for UK roads, hopefully answering some of the criticisms levelled at the E5’s sister car, the Omoda E5, with which it shares many of its EV components.
Jaecoo, along with Omoda, is owned by Chinese car maker Chery, which has also decided to bring its own-brand cars to the UK starting with the cheerily-named Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 8. And like those cars, the Jaecoo E5 will come with a standard seven-year warranty with eight years cover for the battery. As with the Jaecoo 7, a petrol Jaecoo 5 model will follow the electrified model in due course.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments