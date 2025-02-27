Jaecoo 7 review: Great value plug-in hybrid, plagued by warning beeps

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

You probably haven’t heard of Jaecoo. You might not have heard of its sister brand Omoda, which has also just arrived in the UK, nor its parent company Chery, which is the fourth largest car maker in China. Chery is partnered with JLR in the far east, and the Range Rover influence in the Jaecoo 7 is clear, not only from the way it looks.

The Jaecoo 7 is a mid-sized SUV available in petrol and plug-in hybrid forms – and it’s the latter we’re interested in. As with the latest batch of plug-in hybrid models, the Jaecoo 7 has a decent all-electric range of 56 miles before the petrol engine kicks in and the car operates as a full hybrid, switching between petrol and electric power. As with the latest batch of Chinese-made mid-size SUVs, the Jaecoo 7 offers excellent space and a luxurious level of equipment.

The Jaecoo 7 is a real head-turner, but what marks it out from the competition is its quality, which is seriously impressive. The price is right too, with everything thrown in for just over £35,000.

If UK buyers can buy into that bold Jaecoo badge sitting across the equally striking front grille, they’ll get loads of space, but there are a few downsides. Most notably the ride is pretty ropey – it’s overly firm for UK roads and likely to have you jiggling about in an otherwise comfy cabin.

Then there are the driver safety and assistance systems that are more nagging than most, constantly binging and bonging at you. When you try to turn them off you get another beep because you’re looking at the touchscreen and not the road – it’s infuriating. The lane departure warning is quite abrupt, too, while the steering in anything but sport mode is lifeless.

How we tested

We spent a long weekend in a Jaecoo 7, driving it in and around London and the South East, taking it on a long motorway run to the West Country, too. We took it to the supermarket and put the kids in the back to check out how it stacks up as a family-friendly plug-in hybrid SUV.

open image in gallery ( The Independent/Steve Fowler )

Independent rating: 7/10

Pros: Quality, value, kit, space and style

Quality, value, kit, space and style Cons: Dreadful ride quality, frustrating infotainment, beeps and bongs

Price range: £35,065

£35,065 Battery size: 18.3kWh

18.3kWh Maximum EV range: 56 miles

56 miles Engine: 1.5-litre petrol

1.5-litre petrol Claimed battery & engine range: 745 miles

745 miles Maximum charging rate: 40kW

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

With an 18.3kWh battery on board you can go for a claimed maximum of 56 miles before the car reverts to its role as a petrol hybrid. That’s not bad at all, especially at the price, and with most people travelling fewer than 30 miles a day, you could find yourself using electric power much more than petrol.

The transition between electric and petrol – other than invoking another warning bong – is seamless, while the car remains quiet (another strong suit) when the 1.5-litre petrol engine kicks in and the car runs as a self-charging hybrid, adding a little energy back into the battery for very occasional electric-only running. It’s an impressive powertrain, even if the claimed range of 745 miles and 403 miles is a bit fanciful and down to the inadequacies of the WLTP measuring system.

While the combination of electric and petrol power works well, the rest of the drive is disappointing. My advice is definitely to drive before you buy, just to see if you can live with the firm ride on the roads you use most. I’d certainly struggle – it’s too bumpy for me. Apparently it’s been tuned in Germany – on super-smooth autobahns, I would guess.

The steering is also a bit odd and lifeless, and a bit slow to self-centre once you’ve turned a tight corner. Stick the steering in sport mode and it’s slightly better, with the benefit of having a personalisation option to tune some of the settings yourself.

One other point on the steering: we’re getting more and more used to lane keeping assistance systems that give you a gentle tug on the wheel if you get too close to the white lines on the road, but the Jaecoo’s system is one of the most abrupt we’ve encountered. Turning it off is relatively easy with major functions just a swipe away, but that rather defeats the point of a safety system.

Performance is brisk enough, with a 0-62mph time of 8.5 seconds, although we did find the front wheels a bit eager to spin under quick acceleration on a slightly damp road. Jaecoo makes some decent off-roading claims for the 7, too, although – as with most owners – we didn’t get a chance to put them to the test.

Interior, practicality and boot space

A tug on the posh, pop-out door handles reveals an interior that looks at least as smart as cars costing twice as much – it’s nicely designed with some really premium materials, making that £35,000 list price look like excellent value.

The seats adjust electrically, while there’s decent storage inside and a lovely full-length panoramic sunroof with an opening front section. Visibility forwards is fine with lovely big mirrors, but the view through the back window is a bit like peering through a letterbox – a result of style over function.

The rear cabin is no less plus and offers bags of leg and head room with wide opening doors for easy access. The boot door opens wide, but the luggage space in this plug-in hybrid model isn’t spectacular at just 412 litres – the result of having a big battery under the boot floor.

open image in gallery ( The Independent/Steve Fowler )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

There’s not much the Jaecoo 7 doesn’t get – this is the very definition of fully loaded. From the panoramic sunroof to the heated and cooled powered faux-leather-covered seats to the keyless entry and start to the head-up display, this is a car with all the options boxes ticked for you at no extra cost.

The 14.8-inch touchscreen is clear and responsive and works well with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while your phone is charging on the high-powered, cooled, wireless charging pad.

However, getting from the car’s own menus back into your smartphone’s is a pain, as are some of the functionality and infotainment functions, like the radio, for example. That said, the standard eight-speaker Sony stereo provides a decent sound for the cash. You can also plug household items via a three-pin plug and the car’s vehicle-to-load capability.

As with the luxury kit, there’s plenty of safety and driver assistance stuff on board, including a decent 360-degree camera and adaptive cruise control. However, while every safety system has its own fancy name and initialism, it also has its own warning chime and these going off are a constant pain.

Yes, you can turn some of them off relatively easily (they turn on again when you restart the car), but there are so many that you seem to be constantly checking the driver display to read the warning message. Then, because you’re taking your eyes off the road, you get another chime telling you to concentrate more.

All new cars come with many of these systems and their associated beeps and bongs, but they were considerably more annoying in the Jaecoo. One good thing is that the Jaecoo 7 promises software over-the-air updates, too. Let’s hope the company reads this, listens to any potential owners, and calms down the warning systems to a more acceptable level.

Prices and running costs

Put simply, the Jaecoo 7 is a real bargain – assuming you can live with the dynamic and digital shortcomings we’ve mentioned. The £35,065 list price is a steal for the quality, style and quantity of kit you get, plus enough space for all the family. Whether all that is enough to persuade you to buy a Jaecoo is up to you.

But it’s a tough and crowded market out there and crucial to the 7s success will not only be the list price, but the lease and PCP deals that potential buyers will be hunting out. And there are some seriously good cars available for not much cash when you search the leasing websites in particular.

Running costs are low on the Jaecoo, though, while the company has worked hard with the insurance industry to keep costs low, too.

open image in gallery ( The Independent/Steve Fowler )

Jaecoo 7 rivals

Hyundai Tucson

Nissan Qashqai

Kia Sportage

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The Jaecoo 7 SHS can fast-charge it’s small battery at up to 40 kW, where it can go from 30%-80% in just 20 minutes.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

At £35,065 the Jaecoo 7 a bargain with more luxury and safety kit than its rivals, and better quality, too.

Does Jaecoo replace batteries for free?

All JAECOO 7 models are covered by a 7-year/100,000-mile warranty (whichever comes first), with no mileage limit for the first three years.

Why trust us

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EVs and hybrid electric cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

The verdict: Jaecoo 7

There’s much to like about the Jaecoo 7, but a few things that really frustrated me, too. When I first saw it parked outside our office, I could’ve sworn it was a Range Rover Velar in profile – it’s a seriously good-looking car. The quality and kit level are hugely impressive, too, but I’m not sure I could live with the stiff ride, poor infotainment and constant binging and bonging from the over-zealous safety systems.