SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Vehicles Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next.

Unmissable EV deals keep on coming, as car companies pull out all the stops to hit the government-mandated target of 22 per cent of new car sales being all-electric.

Buyers are the winners here, with low-price lease deals on electric cars available from trusted UK suppliers. The lowest-priced EV we’ve seen this week is the latest version of the original electric car, the Nissan Leaf, which is available from just £136.38 per month. That’s a great price for an urban runaround with a 168-mile claimed maximum range.

But this week’s electric car deal of the week is the Volkswagen ID.3, which is one of Europe’s best-selling electric cars for good reason. We rated its efficiency and roominess, while the latest version has upgraded the quality, too.

The top-spec ID.3 Pro S Match model gets a 77kWh battery for a claimed maximum range of up to 345 miles. You can run one for two years on a lease deal with Select Car Leasing from just £239.99 per month, after an initial payment of £2,159.91. That’s a great deal on a car with a list price of £40,050. All prices include VAT.

There’s a £294 arrangement fee on top of that, while mileage is limited to 5,000 miles per year. Increase that to 8,000 miles a year and the monthly lease cost is still a reasonable £256.76 per month, with a £2,310.84 arrangement fee to pay up front. At the time of writing, cars are in stock for immediate delivery.

Volkswagen ID.3 Pro S Match: From £239.99 per month, Selectcarleasing.co.uk

open image in gallery Volkswagen ID.3 in dark olivine green ( Volkswagen )

Finance type: Personal contract hire

Personal contract hire Road tax: included

included Contract length: 24 months

24 months Deposit: £2,159.91

£2,159.91 Additional fees: £294

Leasing deals can disappear as soon as stock is sold, so all prices quoted are correct at the time of writing and may change. We always pick our deal of the week independently and based on cars that we would recommend at prices that we know offer strong value.

As well as being a perfect family car, the Volkswagen ID.3 in Match trim comes with lots of luxury kit including a 12.9-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless smartphone charging, automatic matrix LED headlights, keyless entry and start, 20-inch alloys and a rear-view camera.

As with all electric cars it’s quick and quiet, too – it’ll get from zero to 62mph in just 8.2 seconds in near silence.

A personal lease deal means you’ll run the car for two years and hand it back. There’s no option to buy at the end. An alternative if you want to own the car is a PCP finance deal but, looking at Volkswagen’s website, it can work out much more expensive.

On the same 24-month term with a 5,000-mile a year limit through Volkswagen’s Solutions PCP plan, you’ll have to put £8,562.52 down as a deposit and make monthly payments of £384.36. You can then buy the car at the end of the term for £20,797.20.