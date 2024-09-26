SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Vehicles Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next.

There are plenty of great deals on electric cars right now as car makers chase the government’s 2024 target of 22 per cent of cars sold being all electric.

We’ve seen the GWM Ora 03 from as little as £133.49 per month. That price is no longer available, so for our first deal of the week we’re highlighting a stunning £169.98 a month deal on a car that retails at over £45,000.

The Vauxhall Astra is a legend among family cars, with hundreds of thousands of them on the road since the first model was launched in 1980. Now in its eighth generation, the latest Astra has gone all-electric with a dash of style, plenty of tech and a sophisticated drive.

We’ve spotted a sensational deal that could have you running a well-equipped Astra Sport Tourer – Vauxhall-speak for estate – for two years at an incredible price of just £169.98 per month through Leasing.com.

You’ll need a deposit of £2,039.76 and a £299 arrangement fee on top of that, and mileage is limited to 5,000 miles per year. Up the mileage to 8,000 miles a year and the monthly lease cost is still a very reasonable £189.92 per month with a £2,270.04 deposit, plus the arrangement fee up front. Cars are in stock for immediate delivery.

Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer: From £169.98 per month, Leasing.com

The lease deal is on the Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer in the Ultimate trim ( Vauxhall )

Finance type: Personal contract hire

Personal contract hire Road tax: Included

Included Annual mileage: 5,000 miles

5,000 miles Contract length: 24 months

24 months Deposit: £2,039.76

£2,039.76 Additional fees: £299

Leasing deals can disappear as soon as stock is sold, so all prices quoted are correct at the time of writing and may change. We’ve picked our deal of the week independently and based on cars that we would recommend at prices that we know offer great value.

The Astra Sports Tourer is a perfect family car with room for the dog in its massive 597-litre boot. This deal is for the car in Ultimate trim, so there’s lots of luxury kit including twin 10-inch screens plus a head-up display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless smartphone charging, automatic Matrix LED headlights, keyless entry, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, contrasting black roof and smart 18-inch alloy wheels.

The maximum claimed range of the Astra Sports Tourer isn’t as good as some rivals, but still perfectly acceptable if you’re using the car as a family runaround with the occasional long journey. It’s a spacious and comfortable car, though.

A personal lease deal means you’ll run the car for two years and hand it back – there is no option to buy at the end. If you want to own the car your alternative is a PCP finance deal but, looking at Vauxhall’s website, it won’t get anywhere near the value of this lease deal in terms of deposit and monthly payments. Plus you’ll have to make a final payment to own the car.