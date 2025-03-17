BMW confirms new iX3 will be first of its new generation of electric cars

SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Vehicles Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next.

It may be one of the world’s worst-kept secrets, but BMW has finally confirmed that the first of its new generation electric cars will be the replacement for the current iX3 SUV.

BMW’s Neue Klasse technology has previously been previewed by two concept models: the Neue Klasse Vision X concept (clearly X3 in size and proportions) and the original Neue Klasse concept, which will morph into the next all-electric 3 Series.

Speaking at BMW’s Annual Press Conference, CEO Oliver Zipse confirmed that the new iX3 would be unveiled at this year’s Munich Motor Show in September, stressing how important the new technology is to the BMW Group. “It’s a project that is unprecedented in both form and significance in the history of the BMW group. With the Neue Klasse we will be turning the mobility of the future into reality.”

Zipse was standing next to a camouflaged version of the iX3 saying, “It will be a typical X model and a BMW through and through.”

After the reveal of the iX3 in September, Zipse said the roll out of new models based on Neue Klasse tech would, “Continue in rapid succession including a sporty sedan at the core of the BMW brand in 2026.”

open image in gallery The first BMW’Neue Klasse’ models will be the iX3 and an all-electric 3 Series sedan, based on these concepts ( BMW )

Over the next couple of years, Zipse said that BMW will launch more than 40 new or updated model – electric, plug-in hybrid and combustion – all with the DNA of the Neue Klasse, which includes a bold new look previewed by the concept models.

“The Neue Klasse is BMW and BMW is the Neue Klasse,” said Zipse. “It marks the beginning of a completely new generation.”

All-electric models Neue Klasse models will get 800-volt technology that promises up to 30 per cent more range, 30 per cent faster charging with up to 186-miles of range added in just 10 minutes. Bi-directional charging will enable new BMWs to power your home, while costs are also coming down on a comparable range-to-range basis, according to Zipse.

The new BMW Panoramic iDrive infotainment system with head-up display broadcasting across the whole windscreen will also feature on new models, powered by new on-board supercomputers that will have new AI features and over-the-air updates.

With 600 meters less wiring and a 30 per cent reduction in weight, new Neue Klasse-based models will boast levels of efficiency to rival that recently announced by Mercedes with the new CLA model and its five miles per kWh claim.

The new generation of BMWs are said to be even better to drive. “We’re taking driving dynamics to a whole new level,” said Zipse. “We’re pushing driving dynamics to its physical limits.”