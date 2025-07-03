Andersen teams up with Renault to supply designer home charging points
New buyers of Renault Group cars can get the premium home charging point as an optional extra
Mobilize, the mobility and financial services arm of Renault Group, has signed a deal with UK charge point brand Andersen EV, giving buyers of Renault, Alpine and Dacia EVs the option of a fully installed Andersen Quartz home charger for a fixed price of £999.
Cars included in the deal are part of Renault’s rapidly expanding electric line-up such as the Renault 5, Renault 4, the Scenic, Megane, Alpine A290 and Dacia Spring.
Buyers get the option of the designer 7kW Andersen Quartz charging unit, in a single colour configuration, fully installed at their home. The cost can be paid upfront or bundled into the vehicle's finance agreement, making the premium charging solution more accessible.
As well as looking considerably more stylish than your average EV charging point, the Andersen Quartz is equipped with smart technology, including full integration with home solar panel systems and compatibility with low-cost overnight electricity tariffs. This allows drivers to charge their vehicle for as little as 7p per kWh, massively reducing running costs compared to public charging or standard electricity rates.
Each unit is supplied with a comprehensive three-year warranty, with the option to upgrade to Andersen’s market-leading seven-year guarantee.
Rosa Aguirre, COO of Mobilize UK, says “Andersen EV has a fantastic reputation for its innovative products and exceptional service, so are the perfect charging solution partner for Mobilize. Together, we can provide Renault Group customers with a premium charging experience that complements the cutting-edge technology, usability and unique design that are synonymous with Renault, Alpine and Dacia electric vehicles.”
Andersen’s chief executive David Martell adds that “the Andersen Quartz unit represents the latest evolution of our product line-up, combining cutting-edge functionality with pioneering design. We look forward to supporting Mobilize in enhancing the customer journey through quality, design-led EV charging solutions.”
This partnership arrives as Renault accelerates its ambitious electrification strategy, led by the new Renault 5 and Renault 4 and soon to be followed by a revival of its popular city car, the Renault Twingo.
