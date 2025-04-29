Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Skoda and Amazon have teamed up to sell cars in a European first. The Czech brand – part of the Volkswagen empire – will let you browse its entire model range on the retail platform, including electric models the Skoda Elroq and Skoda Enyaq.

By checking on the bespoke Skoda page on the Amazon UK website, car buyers can check on stock at local dealers in real time, book a test drive and calculate finance options. In fact, they can do pretty much anything apart from buy the car – you still have to visit your local dealer to do that.

Matthew Bowden, director of Skoda UK, said “online browsing and research are part of everyday life, which is why we’re so excited to launch the Skoda showroom at Amazon. It gives prospective customers more opportunities to find their next car and see where it’s available, all from the comfort of their home.”

According to research by Skoda, 82 per cent of people value in-person interaction before buying a new car with 78 per cent of people saying that a test drive is still an essential part of car buying.

Amazon reportedly accounts for around 30 per cent of all e-commerce transactions in the UK, with 90 per cent of the UK adult population apparently using the online shopping giant. With 77 per cent of people saying they spend up to two hours per day browsing online, and 59 per cent saying they shop online because it’s easy and simple, Skoda hopes being first with an online showroom will help to boost its sales. In 2024, Skoda was the 12th best-selling brand in the UK selling 78,601 cars – an increase of 12 per cent on 2023.

Skoda says that the ‘click to drive’ experience can mean that customers can drive home in their new Skoda in as little as two to four weeks.

Skoda’s tie-up with Amazon comes days after the launch of a new budget electric pick-up in the US by Slate – a company that has been heavily backed by Amazon boss Jeff Bezos.