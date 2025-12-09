All-new Mercedes-Benz GLB unveiled: electric seven-seater SUV with 392-mile range

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The all-new Mercedes-Benz GLB has been revealed – although it doesn’t look that different from the old one, until the lights come on.

Designed as a true all-rounder, the new GLB combines rugged SUV looks with clever packaging and cutting-edge tech to create what Mercedes calls a “versatile everyday hero with room for spontaneity”.

Available as a five- or seven-seater, the new GLB offers an abundance of family-friendly features and space. There’s a noticeably roomier cabin thanks to a 60mm longer wheelbase and higher roofline, while the new panoramic roof makes the interior feel airier and more open. Mercedes says even adults up to five feet seven inches tall can sit comfortably in the third row, and access is now easier thanks to enlarged rear door openings and an extended Easy Entry function.

open image in gallery The new Mercedes-Benz GLB features stars aplenty - 62 in the front grille alone ( Mercedes-Benz )

Visually, the new GLB follows the same theme as the new Mercedes CLA – think illuminated stars and lots of them. The front end is dominated by a new grille that features 94 animated LED stars, flanked by full-width light bars at both ends. The central Mercedes three-pointed star is also lit, while there are additional stars in the main headlights, on the wheels, on the boot lid and plenty more inside the car.

Inside, Mercedes has upped the level of luxury with ambient lighting offering 11 colour themes – including a starry-night mode when paired with the new panoramic roof that turns opaque or transparent at the touch of a button.

Practicality is another key selling point. There’s a huge front storage compartment – the largest frunk in the Mercedes electric family – and up to 1,715 litres of boot space with the seats folded. Even the rear bench slides to create more legroom or extra luggage capacity, while a high-quality interior with tan leather upholstery (pictured below) combines luxury with usability.

open image in gallery Inside, the new Mercedes-Benz GLB features the new MBUX Superscreen ( Mercedes-Benz )

Power comes from a new generation of Mercedes EQ Technology drivetrains, with the GLB using the same advanced tech first seen on the new Mercedes CLA saloon.

The SUV line-up starts with the GLB 250+, offering a claimed 392 miles on a single charge – one of the longest ranges in its class. It features a 268bhp electric motor, while the range-topping GLB 350 4MATIC adds an extra front motor for all-wheel drive and 349bhp of combined power.

Both models use an 85kWh battery and an 800-volt system that allows ultra-fast charging – up to 162 miles of range in just 10 minutes at 320kW DC chargers. AC charging at up to 22kW is also available – but you’ll need three-phase home wiring to handle that. Mercedes claims 93 per cent drivetrain efficiency, with innovations like a new two-speed transmission for optimal performance and economy.

open image in gallery The third row of seats in the new Mercedes-Benz GLB can seat adults up to 5' 7" tall ( Mercedes-Benz )

Mercedes will also expand the range with hybrid and entry-level electric versions later in 2026.

Like in the CLA the cabin is dominated by the new MBUX Superscreen, a seamless stretch of digital displays that merges a 10.25-inch driver display, 14-inch central touchscreen, and (optionally) a passenger display under a single pane of glass. Powered by the latest Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS) and integrated with AI assistants from Microsoft and Google, it can carry out complex conversations via ChatGPT-based voice control and plan routes using Google Maps-based navigation.

Mercedes’ latest MB.DRIVE driver-assistance suite also debuts here, bundling adaptive cruise, lane change and parking aids into a smarter, more intuitive package. DISTRONIC distance control now comes as standard in Europe, while optional MB.DRIVE Assist Plus and PRO systems add semi-autonomous capability for motorway driving.

Beyond design and performance, Mercedes has prioritised sustainability and connectivity. The GLB supports bidirectional charging, allowing it to feed energy back into a home or the grid in future, while its MB.CHARGE Public system gives access to one of the world’s largest charging networks, including its Green Charging service from renewable sources.

Mathias Geisen, Mercedes’ Head of Sales and Marketing, summed it up: “With more space, a new design, greater comfort, and even the ability to tow a full-size caravan, it proves that an electric compact SUV can be as versatile as it is capable.”

The new GLB is set to arrive in the UK in the Spring of 2026 and we’d expect prices for the electric versions to start at around £50,000.