BMW M5 review: Extraordinary plug-in hybrid take on a performance car icon

The BMW M5 has been the high-performance halo car of the BMW 5 Series range for decades. It’s always taken the many strengths of BMW’s iconic executive car and added on a suitably Porsche-challenging dose of performance and handling sparkle. It’s used a variety of engine configurations over the years, from serene six-cylinders to a howling F1-inspired V10 – but now, for the first time, the BMW M5 is a plug-in hybrid.

The firm says this is to ensure its halo 5 Series can remain viable in a world of ever-stricter emissions regulation and ever-increasing electrification. A gas-guzzling regular M5 simply wouldn’t do, so here’s one with a big battery and powerful electric motor in addition to the snarling, large-capacity V8 turbo engine.

These days, the M5 is a big car, measuring almost 5.1 metres long and nearly two metres wide. This has enabled BMW to squeeze in enough battery power to give an EV range of up to 43 miles, with the 4.4-litre V8 offering an exotic spec including M TwinPower Turbo technology. This combination also means a company car-friendly CO2 emissions figure of just 37g/km.

The latest BMW 5 Series is already a distinctive-looking car. The M5 makeover isn’t aggressively outlandish, but oozes purposefulness, particularly in bold colours such as punchy metallic green or bright red. It’s as welcoming as you’d expect from an M car inside too – indeed, as you’d also expect for a car costing over £110,000. Yes, the BMW M5 doesn’t only have Porsche performance, but a 911-rivalling price tag, too – and that’s before you even consider the indulgent options list…

How we tested

I drove the new BMW M5 soon after its launch on the glorious roads surrounding the Goodwood Motor Circuit. Because of its mammoth weight, I was unsure what to expect but, on a crisp, sunny morning, it amazed me with its prowess.

BMW M5: From £111,605, bmw.com

open image in gallery The M5 makeover isn’t aggressively outlandish, but oozes purposefulness ( BMW )

Independent rating: 9/10

Pros: Exceptional performance, amazing handling, generous EV range and efficiency

Exceptional performance, amazing handling, generous EV range and efficiency Cons: Price, weight, no DC rapid charging

BMW M5 Specs

Price range: £111,605

£111,605 Battery size: 18.6kWh

18.6kWh Maximum EV range: 43 miles

43 miles Engine: 4.4-litre V8 petrol

4.4-litre V8 petrol Claimed battery & engine range: TBC

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The full weight of the specialist BMW M division has been thrown at the BMW M5 to create an extraordinary – and quite unlikely – plug-in hybrid performance car. The electrified powertrain is the big talking point, but BMW has also fitted fancy Adaptive M Suspension, Integral Active Steering and M xDrive all-wheel drive to ensure all this is handled expertly.

The BMW M5’s combination of 4.4-litre V8 turbo petrol engine and 197hp electric motor delivers a remarkable total system output of 727hp. This gives extraordinary performance, with 0-62mph taking a scant 3.5 seconds, aided by the sheer grip of M xDrive, along with a dedicated launch control mode. It has a 189mph top speed – and can do 87mph on electric power alone.

The BMW M5 makes a thrilling noise when the V8 engine is running. The explosive exhaust has dual 100mm tailpipes finished in black chrome, and features electrically-controlled valves inside to bring motorsport histrionics to the road, should you choose.

It delivers a staggering 1,000Nm of pulling power, which means response to the accelerator is vivid, particularly when the V8 engine and electric motor are combined. It may weigh the best part of two-and-a-half tonnes, but you’d never know it once you start unleashing its performance.

The exotic adaptive suspension also disguises this big BMW’s weight. On switchback roads, it’s amazingly lithe, with never-ending grip and the sort of finesse you simply wouldn’t think possible from such a large and heavy car. The ride doesn’t pummel you either, again thanks to the advanced suspension tech.

All of this tech comes with a multitude of settings, which performance car geeks will love. You can tailor almost every aspect of the BMW M5 to your own liking – if you have the time and patience. Most will prefer to simply dial things up quickly by pressing one of the red ‘M’ buttons on the steering wheel, instantly switching the M5 into full-attack mode.

All of this talk about performance makes it easy to forget the M5’s plug-in hybrid prowess. With an 18.6kWh battery, it can cover up to 43 miles in pure EV guise. This means many will be able to drive it in the week quite frequently in emissions-free electric mode, and then unleash the full force of the petrol engine on weekend drives. It’s a tantalising combination – particularly as, unlike Mercedes-AMG, BMW has retained the thrill of a thoroughbred V8 engine, rather than adopt a more anodyne four-cylinder.

The only grumble we have here is a lack of DC rapid charging. The BMW M5 tops out at a 7.4kW AC charging rate, meaning it takes three hours 15 minutes to charge a flat hybrid battery back up to 100%.

open image in gallery Press one of the red ‘M’ buttons on the steering wheel and you’ll instantly switch into full-attack mode ( BMW )

Interior, practicality and boot space

As mentioned, the BMW M5 is a very large car – it’s more 7 Series-sized these days. You can feel this behind the wheel, simply because there’s so much space around you, and such a sense of width and length to manage. It means the driving position is endlessly adjustable, and those in the rear have ample space too, despite the exotic hip-hugging sports seats fitted up front. Standard four-zone climate control means those in the rear can tailor their own temperature, and a panoramic glass roof adds an airy feel.

It's worth noting the clever Integral Active Steering. This combines a variable steering ratio with rear-wheel steering, which helps make the M5 even more manoeuvrable. At low speed, the rear wheels turn in the opposite direction, to tuck the rear end around corners more easily. At high speed they turn in the same direction, for extra stability. The crisp steering makes the BMW much more agile and easy to drive than you’d expect.

Plenty of M-specific trim enhancements help make the interior more special. These range from upholstery, to dashboard trim inserts, even down to M stitching for the steering wheel. There are M-specific displays in the driver display as well. Oh, and the bespoke M steering wheel is a delight to hold.

The BMW M5 has a 446-litre boot (it’s smaller than a regular 5 Series’ 520 litres). Obviously it’s a saloon, so doesn’t have the flexibility of a lift-up hatchback tailgate, but this is a long car and the boot opening itself is perfectly large enough. The BMW M5 is also available in Touring estate car guise, which has 500 litres of practical boot space.

open image in gallery Plenty of M-specific trim enhancements help make the interior more special ( BMW )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The BMW M5 features the firm’s well-liked Curved Display infotainment setup. This combines a 12.3-inch driver display with a 14.9-inch central touchscreen, mounted beneath a single piece of glass. The driver display is endlessly configurable and packed with special M displays, while the touchscreen is ultra-comprehensive, and can also be controlled by the BMW iDrive rotary dial in the centre console.

It uses the very latest BMW Operating System 8.5, which has an array of functionality including a built-in app store. You can download so many features, the menu itself can become a bit overwhelming, but an ability to tailor favourites helps work it all out. There’s also a voice control system that’s capable of understanding natural speech.

The clever BMW Maps sat nav includes an augmented reality view, which adds direction overlays to a real-time view. There’s a head-up display as standard, and this includes dedicated BMW M content. The only minor gripe is the fact climate control settings are now part of the touchscreen, rather than having physical controls.

The BMW M5 comes as standard with a suitably premium Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system. This can be enjoyed in the silence of pure electric motoring – or turned off if you want to savour the V8 engine note instead. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also standard, as is a wireless smartphone charger.

open image in gallery The clever BMW Maps sat nav includes an augmented reality view ( BMW )

Prices and running costs

The BMW M5 is, let’s face it, an expensive car. At well over £110,000, it costs more than a basic Porsche 911, and well over twice the price of an entry-level BMW 5 Series. But, while formidable, paying such a price gives you a staggering amount of performance, and it’s not exactly out of kilter with its few rivals, either. That’s unless you succumb to the options list, which contains a whole array of richly-priced goodies even stretching to fancy satin paint finishes.

Running costs will be the saving grace. Because of the ample EV range, this ultra-high-performance car will be a bargain to run, provided you can charge it each night. Fast cars like this normally have eye-watering fuel economy, but the BMW M5 is the welcome exception. You can use the money saved to put towards high-performance tyres and servicing instead…

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The BMW M5 takes three hours 15 minutes to fully charge using a 7.4kW wall box.

How much does it cost – is it worth it?

The BMW M5 is very expensive, costing well over £110,000, but such is its huge range of talents, many will find it easy to argue it’s worth it.

Does BMW replace batteries for free?

BMW’s plug-in hybrid battery warranty is a bit mean. It’s only six years, or 60,000 miles – most rivals offer eight years’ coverage.

Why trust us

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

The verdict

The BMW M5 has coped with its evolution into a high-performance plug-in hybrid magnificently. Yes, it’s expensive, and extremely heavy, and its huge size is perhaps a little too much for the twistiest British back roads, but its overall blend of performance, excitement and efficiency has to be experienced to be believed.