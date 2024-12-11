Wind turbine maker cuts hundreds of jobs on Isle of Wight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Wind turbine maker Vestas has said 600 workers at its Isle of Wight factory are at risk of redundancy.

Employees at the Newport plant have been told at least half of its manufacturing operation will be cut amid changing demand for turbine blades.

Vestas is switching from making offshore blades to smaller, onshore blades, which will only sustain 300 jobs at the site, it said.

The change will lead it to repurposing the site in Newport.

The factory opened in 2002 and makes an older type of offshore wind turbine blade which is much smaller than new models.

Vestas said it has agreed with the Government that it can make blades for onshore wind farms instead, helping to keep 300 jobs.

Executive Anders Nielsen said: “We are pleased that this partnership in principle with the UK Government means we can continue manufacturing activities at the Isle of Wight to support the deployment of onshore wind in the UK.

“My sincere gratitude goes to everyone working for us on the Isle of Wight, for their significant contribution to wind energy, and we are pleased to be retaining and offering a significant number of opportunities for our impacted colleagues during this process.”

Vestas said its technology activities, which employ approximately 140 people on the island, will not be affected.

A consultation process has started on the job cuts, and employees will be told the result by January.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “My thoughts today are with the staff at Vestas who are facing uncertainty about the future of their jobs, especially at this time of year.

“I am, however, pleased that we have reached this agreement in principle with the company to save 300 jobs on the site, and that our lifting of the ban on onshore wind farms is helping make a site earmarked for closure viable for the future.”