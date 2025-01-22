Watchdog boss stepped down over ‘different approach’, says Chancellor

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The chairman of the UK’s competition watchdog stepped down earlier this week because he had a “different strategic approach” from the Government, the Chancellor has said.

Rachel Reeves told an audience in Davos, Switzerland, that Marcus Bokkerink believed he needed to “make way for somebody who does share the mission” of the Labour Government.

He left his position at the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) earlier this week and will be replaced by former country manager of Amazon UK Doug Gurr.

The Government has demanded that regulators, including the CMA, prioritise supporting growth as well as regulatory responsibilities.

He recognised it was time for him to move on and make way for somebody who does share the mission and the strategic direction that this Government are taking Chancellor Rachel Reeves on Marcus Bokkerink

Ms Reeves and Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds called bosses of UK regulators to Downing Street last week to spell out their strategies in order to drive growth.

The Financial Times reported that they raised concerns over the CMA’s approach to sectors they believe are key for driving growth.

Speaking in Davos hours after Mr Bokkerink’s departure, Ms Reeves said: “Now, of course, the regulators are independent, and the chair of the CMA decided to step down, but he recognised that this Government have got a different strategic approach when it comes to regulation.

“He recognised it was time for him to move on and make way for somebody who does share the mission and the strategic direction that this Government are taking.”

In recent days, the Chancellor has received letters outlining plans from regulatory bodies.

She added: “I’ve got to say, the responses we’ve had, a lot of them have been incredibly positive about things that they can do.”

The change in leadership at the CMA follows criticism of the watchdog, including from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, after businesses complained it intervenes too much in deals.

At an investment summit in October, Sir Keir said the Government “will make sure that every regulator in this country, especially our economic and competition regulators, takes growth as seriously as this room does”.

The CMA was also publicly criticised by Microsoft after it initially blocked the tech firm’s planned takeover of gaming giant Activision Blizzard.

Microsoft president Brad Smith said in 2023 that the UK was “bad for business”, although the deal was eventually given the green light.

Last week, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) was among regulators to tell Government it will “take greater risks” to support its drive for more economic growth.

However, it also warned that this strategy could lead to more failures and potentially affect consumers and firms.

Bosses at the FCA are set to face questions from members of the House of Lords’ Financial Services Regulation Committee later on Wednesday.