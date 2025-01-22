The Revel Collective cautions over ‘damaging’ Budget hit and trading woes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Revolution Bar owner The Revel Collective has warned the late night bar market remains tough as younger customers rein in their spending and it also faces a “very damaging” hit from recent Budget measures.

The group, which changed its name from Revolution Bars Group last October, revealed that it is set for annual profits to be knocked by £4 million from the Government’s move to increase national insurance contributions and the minimum wage.

It added that ongoing “uncertainty” over its restructuring plan has continued to have an impact on trading, while an expected recovery in bar sales has been slower than hoped.

“Although there has been some gradual improvement in sales in our Revolution brand, the late night market continues to be challenging, and sales have not yet recovered as quickly as we had anticipated,” it said.

Given the cost and trading pressures, it said it now expects underlying earnings of between £2 million to £4 million for the year to the end of June.

It reported underlying earnings of £3 million for 2023-24.

Shares plunged 25% in Wednesday morning trading.

Rob Pitcher, chief executive of Revolution Bars Group, said: “The newly elected Labour Government’s recent budget announcements, especially the reduction in the national insurance thresholds for employers, will have a very damaging impact on the group.

“These measures are regressive and offer no clear pathway for economic growth within the hospitality sector.

“They also pose risks to the employment market.

“We strongly urge the Government to reconsider this policy in particular and explore more balanced alternatives.”

Details of the cost and bar trading woes took the shine off a rise in Christmas sales, with the firm posting a 1.6% increase in like-for-like revenues over the four weeks to January 3 thanks to record levels of work Christmas party bookings in its Revolution and Revolucion De Cuba chains.

Mr Pitcher said: “The younger guests in our bars continue to face challenges with the high cost of living.

“Additionally, the negative discourse surrounding the restructuring created uncertainty among our guests and team members.

“This uncertainty persisted well into 2024-25, leading to a weaker recovery than we had originally anticipated.”

The group admitted last October that its major restructuring programme had caused a “distraction” to trade as it revealed annual losses widened to £36.7 million from £22.2 million in the previous year.

The Revel Collective currently runs 62 sites – consisting of 40 bars and 22 pubs – after shutting 12 unprofitable bars, including 11 Revolution sites and its one Playhouse venue.

Former Pizza Express boss Luke Johnson became chairman of The Revel Collective last September.