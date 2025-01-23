Sales slip at Myprotein owner THG after spinning off Ingenuity arm

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Online retail firm THG has revealed lower revenues after spinning off its Ingenuity platform business.

The Myprotein and Cult Beauty owner saw sales dragged down by continued weakness in its nutrition business, although it highlighted “improving” demand for the rest of the financial year.

It comes after THG spun off its Ingenuity technology platform and distribution business earlier this month.

In October, THG said it would demerge Ingenuity, which works closely with warehouses to manage online sales, in order to focus on its core beauty and nutrition businesses.

On Thursday, the group said revenues across the remaining business were down 5% at £493.7 million for the three months to December 31.

Revenues across this business were down 2.5% for 2024 as a whole.

I'm impressed by the group's agility and resilience during a year of significant change for THG Matthew Moulding, chief executive, THG

It said the dip in the latest quarter was driven by a slump in its nutrition arm, where sales fell 12.7% for the latest quarter.

THG stressed that it was a “transitional year” for THG, as it increased discounts in order to sell through old stock amid a rebrand.

The group highlighted that it saw “improving underlying trends within nutrition particularly in the UK”, over the second half of 2024.

Elsewhere, the group’s beauty business saw sales dip 1.3% for the latest quarter but were up 0.8% accounting for currency rates.

It reported growth across the skin, cosmetics and fragrance categories in the UK.

Matthew Moulding, chief executive of THG, said: “I’m impressed by the group’s agility and resilience during a year of significant change for THG, ranging from the demerger of our Ingenuity business, to the sale or discontinuation of some non-core business units, and a major global rebrand of Myprotein in nutrition.

“Our beauty business had a standout year, underpinned by strong performances in the UK and US.”

Shares in the company were 1.8% lower in early trading.