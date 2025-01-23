Most Scots want more North Sea oil and gas to meet energy needs, poll finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than seven in 10 Scots back drilling in the North Sea to reduce the country’s reliance on foreign imports, a survey has found.

The poll, carried out by Survation on behalf of consultancy firm True North, found people in Scotland would rather their energy needs be met domestically than from abroad.

The UK has become increasingly reliant on overseas oil and gas imports with around two-fifths of the nation’s energy needs being met by imports, down from the early 2010s but up from the 1990s.

The United States, Norway, Qatar and Peru are among the largest sellers of fossil fuels to the UK.

The Survation survey, which polled 1,024 people between January 7 and 13, also found only 24% of Scots believe the windfall tax on energy companies has helped reduce household bills.

Just over a quarter (26%) think the policy is effective at encouraging firms to move to renewables.

It was first introduced under the Conservative Westminster government and extended under Labour.

The Energy Profits Levy applied an extra tax on windfall profits, which came at a time when energy bills for consumers were surging while energy firms were recording record profits.

The UK Government has also pledged to deliver 95% of power by clean energy by 2030.

According to Survation, only 35% of respondents feel the target is achievable.

However, a majority (53%) said they back the clean power goal while 60% said they support the building of new transmission infrastructure, such as pylons, to support it.

True North senior energy adviser Allister Thomas said: “A shift away from oil and gas is inevitable – and crucial – but failing to carry out a managed transition risks seeing the UK importing more at a higher carbon footprint, while losing jobs and harming investment.

“As this polling suggests, it makes more sense to ramp up renewables while also pursuing policies to harness the UK’s oil and gas resources as they continue to play a crucial role in our energy mix, protecting jobs and mitigating imports in the meantime.

“Labour will be pleased to see strong backing for its clean power 2030 ambition and build-out of infrastructure such as new pylons.

“However, there’s considerable scepticism around whether that herculean task can be achieved within a short time-frame. Recent blackout concerns due to our reliance on weather-based generation show just how far there is to go.”

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said: “A common sense approach to energy policy has been sorely lacking when it comes to our oil and gas resources and the vital energy supply chains which sustain them.

“To deliver a managed transition we should ensure these national assets are protected, starting with the removal of the punitive windfall tax which continues to have a chilling effect on investment.

“Clean power 2030 holds promise for north-east Scotland, at the heart of one of the world’s largest offshore wind markets, but we must be realistic about the major challenges we face.

“Huge ramp up of grid connection and transmission networks, cutting of planning and consent red tape, and delivery of a strong pipeline of projects are among the hurdles we must overcome to realise success.”

The UK Government has been approached for comment.