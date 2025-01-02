Lidl sales jump 7% over ‘record’ Christmas period

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Lidl has hailed a jump in sales over Christmas as shoppers turned to the discount retailer to buy their champagne and party food.

The discount supermarket chain revealed that sales increased by 7% year-on-year, as turnover surpassed £1 billion over the four weeks to December 24.

It said it was a “record” festive period for the retailer.

The figures represent continued solid growth at the retailer, which grew its share of the UK grocery market in 2024 as it attracted more shoppers and opened more stores.

In December, industry analysts at Kantar reported that Lidl was the fastest growing bricks-and-mortar grocer over the past quarter, as it closes in on Morrisons’ position as the UK’s fifth largest supermarket group.

Nevertheless, the latest festive performance reflected slower growth than the 12% increase in sales over the same four week period a year earlier, when it also benefited from higher food and drink inflation.

Lidl GB said on Thursday that it welcomed almost two million more customers than ever before over the key festive season.

It said it sold more than 16 million pigs in blankets and eight million stuffing balls over the period.

The grocer added that sales were supported by strong demand for its affordable party food, with sales of its Partytime range jumping by 32%.

Meanwhile, sales of champagne grew by 25% for the period.

Ryan McDonnell, chief executive officer at Lidl GB, said: “For three decades, Lidl has been providing households with access to unbeatable quality and value at Christmas.

“This year, we were thrilled to welcome more customers than ever before.

“Looking ahead, we’re excited to build on our momentum, growing our presence across the country and continuing to deliver the highest quality at the best prices on the market.”