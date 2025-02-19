HSBC pushes back climate targets by 20 years and blames ‘lag’ in government policy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

HSBC has pushed back a climate target to reduce planet-heating emissions caused by its operations and supply chain by 20 years.

Publishing its annual results on Wednesday in which they confirmed cost cutting plans included reducing labour bills by eight per cent globally, the UK’s largest bank announced sweeping updates to its strategy to achieve net zero emissions as a firm by 2050.

The lender set an interim goal in 2020 to achieve net zero across its own operations and supply chain by 2030, compared to where it was in 2019 as a baseline year.

But it will now aim to meet this goal by 2050.

And in a move that could prove more significant for its climate ambitions, HSBC also announced a review of its 2030 targets to reduce emissions caused by its financing of polluting firms.

The bank previously acknowledged its “heavy financed emissions footprint” and introduced sector-specific targets to cut lending to industries like oil and gas, power and utilities, cement, aviation and steel in recent years.

It expects to publish the results of the 2030 targets review later this year.

Unveiling the annual results, chief executive Georges Elhedery told reporters on Wednesday: “It’s completely reasonable that we take stock halfway into (our net zero reduction plan).”

As US banks pull out of the Net Zero Banking Alliance, Mr Elhedery said HSBC was still a member of the climate industry group but did not answer when questioned about whether it would leave as a result of the updates to its green plans.

In its annual report, HSBC said progress to decarbonise operations has been “good”, but this is “proving slower” across its supply chain.

It means the bank now expects to achieve a 40% emissions reduction across its operations, travel and supply chain by 2030.

To meet the original target, the bank would need to rely heavily on buying carbon credits – money that goes towards decarbonisation projects such as renewable energy, reforestation, or community development initiatives.

While the global market for carbon credits is evolving, it remains fragmented and unregulated, leaving concerns over their integrity and real-world impact.

HSBC said: “As such, we have revisited our ambition, taking into account latest best practice on carbon offsets.

“We are now focused on achieving net zero in our operations, travel and supply chain by 2050.”

Banking giant HSBC has revealed it is kicking off a round of jobs cuts in the UK and worldwide as it seeks to slash costs by 1.5 billion US dollars (£1.2 billion) by the end of 2026. (HSBC/PA) ( PA Media )

The lender also blamed a “lag” in Government policy measures for its ambition rethink.

“As a bank, our ability to finance our customers’ transition and, in turn, progress toward and meet our targets, relies on decarbonisation solutions scaling across sectors, alongside growing demand from our customers for capital to transition their business models,” it wrote.

“We are limited by, and cannot on our own overcome, the present lag in policy measures and the overall slower pace of the transition.

“These factors put our customers’, and our own, net zero ambitions at risk.”

HSBC claimed factors “outside of our control” affect its ability to meet its 2030 financed emissions target and its overall 2050 net zero ambition, such as technological advancements, diversification of the energy mix, market demand for climate solutions, evolving customer preferences, and Government leadership.

“Until the real economy makes significant progress in decarbonising, our own progress towards our 2030 targets and 2050 net zero ambition will be constrained,” it said.

The bank said the review of its financed emissions targets and associated policies will take time, but it aims to release the results in the second half of the year.