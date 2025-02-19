HSBC announce major cost-cutting drive as pre-tax profits top £25bn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

HSBC is targeting savings of $1.5 billion US (£1.2bn) by the end of 2026, the firm announced.

The UK’s largest bank confirmed its plans to make cost reductions as it revealed a pre-tax profit of $32.3bn (£25.6bn) for 2024 on Wednesday in its annual results. That figure was up from $30.3bn (£24.1bn) in 2023.

The bank has undergone significant change in recent months under the leadership of chief executive Georges Elhedery, who has spearheaded an overhaul of its global structure as part of plans to drastically reduce costs and focus on more profitable parts of the business.

HSBC is the third-largest company listed on the London Stock Exchange, with a market cap more than three times the size of that of Barclays, the next-biggest bank in the UK. Shares are up 41 per cent in HSBC over the past year and 58 per cent over five years, but remain some way off their pre-financial crisis highs.

The announcement said the company’s reorganisation aims to generate cost reductions of $0.3bn (£0.24bn) in 2025 with the commitment to the $1.5bn (£1.2bn) annualised reduction in the cost base expected by the end of 2026.

To achieve the reduction, the bank said it planned to incur $1.8bn (£1.4bn) in severance and other up-front costs over the next two years, as well as redeploying around $1.5bn (£1.2bn) from “non-strategic activities” to areas where it has “a clear competitive advantage”.

Mr Elhedery said: “Our strong 2024 performance provides firm financial foundations upon which to build for the future, as we prioritise delivering sustainable strategic growth and the best outcomes for our customers.

“I have focused on simplifying how we operate and injected energy and intent into the way we deliver our strategy. We are creating a simple, more agile, focused bank built on our core strengths.”

HSBC is undergoing a major overhaul of its global structure (Lucy North/PA) ( PA Wire )

He continued: “I have put in place a smaller, core team of exceptionally talented leaders driven by a growth orientated mindset and a firm focus on dynamically managing our costs and capital.

“We are embedding this approach across the organisation to ensure we are continually focused on these two important principles.”

Profit after tax increased by $0.4bn (£0.3bn) to $25bn (£19.8bn). Revenue throughout the year remained stable at $65.9 bn (£52.2bn) while operating expenses rose by $1bn (£0.8bn).