FTSE soars and pound slips as more interest rate cuts predicted

Positivity around global equity markets helped propel the FTSE 100 to record levels, marking a week of progress for London’s financial markets.

Nevertheless, the strong showing from the FTSE was closely linked to another stumble in the value of the pound.

It came after a surprise slump in UK retail sales in December increased expectations for more interest rate cuts this year.

The prospect of lower borrowing costs supported stocks in London, providing a particular boost to the housing and mining sectors.

The FTSE 100 finished 113.32 points, or 1.35%, higher to end the day at 8,505.22. It reached an all-time peak of 8,533.43 during the session.

Sterling meanwhile continued its recent torrid spell, sliding to a new 14-month low due to the prospect of lower interest rates.

The pound was down 0.47% at 1.217 US dollars and down 0.33% at 1.184 euros when London’s markets closed.

Joshua Mahoney, chief market analyst at Scope Markets, said: “The FTSE 100 has pushed sharply higher as a fresh bout of weak economic data poured cold water on the notion that the Bank of England would have to take a patient approach in the face of burgeoning inflation pressures.

“Meanwhile, the ongoing weakness of the pound provides an additional tailwind for international-focused UK listings.”

Elsewhere in Europe, the other main markets also rallied amid broader positive sentiment about possible rate cutting.

The Cac 40 ended 1.03% higher for the day and the Dax index was up 1.17%.

In the US, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 rebounded amid strong showings from tech stocks, helping both indexes towards their strongest weeks since November.

In company news, gambling firm Evoke was a notable climber after the William Hill owner forecast that its online business will help profit surpass market expectations for 2024.

As a result, the group, which also owns 888 and Mr Green, said its turnaround plan is working as it also benefited from favourable sports results.

Shares in the company were up 5.5% at 72.5p at the close.

DFS also finished higher on Friday after the sofa seller said its profits were on track to be as much as £8 million higher year-on-year for the past six months.

However, the retail business also warned of an increase in costs due to the Budget and said demand for its sofas is set to be sluggish going into 2025. Shares still finished 5.1% higher at 145p.

Smiths Group was one of the top risers on the FTSE 100 after an activist investor urged the engineering products business to launch a strategic review and consider breaking up.

Shares rose by 5.5% to 1,862p as other investors considered the prospect of Smiths selling off divisions.

Meanwhile, the price of a barrel of Brent crude oil was down by 0.5% to 80.87 dollars (£66.34) as markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Entain, up 39.6p to 669.6p, Smiths Group, up 97p to 1,862p, Spirax, up 345p to 7,270p, Prudential, up 30.8p to 655.6p, and Anglo American, up 88p to 2,548p.

The only fallers on the FTSE 100 were JD Sports, down 2.32p to 85.04p, Fresnillo, down 14.5p to 666p, Marks & Spencer, down 1.5p to 334.5p, Auto Trader, down 2.4p to 793.6p, and London Stock Exchange, down 20p to 11,770p.