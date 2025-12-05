Key World Cup 2026 dates, schedule and format explained

Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Inside Fifa’s shambolic and shameful 2026 World Cup draw
  • The draw for the 2026 World Cup has been completed, outlining the initial matchups for the expanded 48-team tournament.
  • England have been drawn to face Croatia, while Scotland will meet Brazil during their respective group stages.
  • The tournament will be jointly hosted by Mexico, Canada, and the USA, with Mexico and Canada each staging 13 matches and the USA hosting 78.
  • The opening match is scheduled for 11 June at Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium, and the final will be held on 19 July at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
  • The new format features 12 groups of four teams, with the top two from each group and the eight best third-placed teams progressing to the round of 32.
