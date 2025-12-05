Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

England’s World Cup 2026 opponents revealed

Trump is given newly-created peace prize by FIFA pal Infantino
  • England have been drawn into Group L for the 2026 World Cup, where they will face Croatia, Panama, and Ghana.
  • Croatia, a familiar opponent, previously knocked England out of the 2018 World Cup at the semi-final stage.
  • As one of the top-ranked nations, England was placed in Pot 1 for the draw, alongside the three host countries.
  • Should England win their group, their high ranking means they would not encounter teams such as Argentina, Spain, or France until at least the semi-finals.
  • England's group stage fixtures are scheduled for 17 June against Croatia, 23 June against Ghana, and 27 June against Panama, with specific venues and kick-off times to be confirmed.
