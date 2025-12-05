Scotland land World Cup 2026 glamour tie after being drawn in tough group
- Scotland have been drawn against Brazil, Morocco, and Haiti in their World Cup 2026 group.
- Steve Clarke’s side will kick off their Group C campaign against Haiti on 13 June. This will be followed by a highly anticipated clash with Brazil on 19 June, before facing Morocco on 24 June.
- Potential host cities for these crucial matches include Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Miami, and Atlanta, with the full schedule details expected to be confirmed on Saturday.
- The tournament is set to run from 11 June to 19 July, introducing a new format where 32 teams will advance from the group stage, including the eight best third-placed nations.
- A theoretical knockout stage path could see them face the Netherlands in the round of 32, and potentially France or Spain in later rounds.