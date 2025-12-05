Scotland’s World Cup 2026 fixtures: Group opponents, dates and venues after draw confirmed
Scotland have been drawn in Group C for the 2026 tournament
Scotland have learned their group stage opponents for the World Cup 2026 as Steve Clarke’s men were given a tough draw.
Scotland sealed their first World Cup since 1998 in dramatic fashion when they scored two stoppage-time stunners to pip Denmark to top spot in their final qualifier, thereby earning automatic qualification for next summer’s tournament finals.
Having been placed in Pot 3, they will face a daunting test against Brazil from Pot 1 and Morocco, semi-finalists at the last World Cup, from Pot 2. They will also face Haiti from Pot 4, who are returning to a World Cup for the first time since 1976.
Scotland’s first World Cup outing in 28 years will be against that side, with the venue for the clash yet to be confirmed.
Scotland’s World Cup fixture dates
The dates for Scotland’s World Cup group games will be as follows:
13 June: Scotland vs Haiti (Gillette Stadium, Foxborough or MetLife Stadium, New Jersey)
18 June: Scotland vs Morocco (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia or Gillette Stadium, Foxborough)
24 June: Scotland vs Brazil (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami or Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta)
Scotland’s World Cup fixtures: Kick-off times
Fifa will confirm kick-off times for every fixture in the World Cup from 5pm GMT on Saturday 6 December.
Scotland’s World Cup fixtures: Venues
The venues for each World Cup fixture will also be confirmed by Fifa on Saturday 6 December.
