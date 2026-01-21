Winter Olympics organisers in race to complete venues on time
- The Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics sliding centre and ice hockey stadium are still undergoing significant construction, with only 16 days remaining until their scheduled delivery.
- The Cortina d'Ampezzo sliding centre, a new build rather than a repurposed existing venue, has faced intense pressure due to a tight construction timeline.
- Despite the remaining “finishing touches” and “intensive work” involving 1600 workers daily, IOC Executive Director Christophe Dubi expressed strong confidence that both venues will be ready on time.
- The Winter Games are set to commence on 6 February, with the opening ceremony at Milan's San Siro, and will conclude on 22 February.
- Italy is hosting the Olympics for the first time since the 2006 Turin Games, and the two cauldrons for the event will honour Leonardo Da Vinci.