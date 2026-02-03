Why Winter Olympics skater has been banned from performing to Minions music
- Spanish figure skater Tomas-Llorenc Guarino Sabate will not be allowed to use his Minions film music at the upcoming Winter Olympics due to a copyright clearance issue.
- Sabate, a six-time Spanish champion, has performed his routine to the popular animated film's soundtrack all season, often dressed in a yellow t-shirt and blue overalls.
- He expressed significant disappointment, having been informed of the clearance problem less than a week before his Olympic debut in Milano-Cortina.
- Despite submitting the music through the ISU ClicknClear system in August, the issue arose, forcing him to consider alternative music, potentially by the Bee Gees.
- The International Skating Union acknowledged the challenge of copyright clearances in artistic sports and stated they are working with stakeholders to resolve such issues.
