Spanish figure skater not allowed to use Minions music at Winter Olympics

Spanish figure skater Tomas-Llorenc Guarino Sabate has revealed he will not be allowed to use his usual music from the Minions film at the upcoming Winter Olympics.

Sabate has skated to the music throughout the season but currently won’t be able to perform his routine to it at the upcoming Games in Milano-Cortina due to a copyright clearance issue.

The 26-year-old Sabate, a six-time Spanish champion set to make his Olympic debut, has performed throughout the 2025-26 campaign to songs from the Minions animated film series while wearing a yellow t-shirt and blue overalls, similar to the characters’ outfits.

He said he followed all required procedures and submitted the music through the ISU ClicknClear system in August but has now been informed of the issue less than a week before the Olympics gets underway.

“Unfortunately, just days before the Olympic inauguration, I was informed that I am no longer permitted to use this program due to copyright clearance issues,” Sabate posted on social media.

“Finding this out last Friday, so close to the biggest competition of my life, was incredibly disappointing. Nevertheless, I will face this challenge head-on and do everything I can to make the best of the situation.

“To my fans: I wish I had better news, but I’m grateful beyond words for your support this season. I promise to step on the ice with everything I have and deliver programs that both you and I can be proud of.”

open image in gallery Tomas-Llorenc Guarino Sabate has become a fan favourite with his Minions routine ( Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

open image in gallery The Spaniard finished 18th at the recent European Figure Skating Championships in Sheffield ( Action Images via Reuters )

The Minions franchise is owned by Illumination, which is a subsidiary of Universal Pictures, and Sabate said he chose the music to bring joy and a playful style to the ice and show that “skating as a male Olympic figure skater can be fun.”

He has become a crowd favourite over the course of the season, earning a rousing reception at the recent European Figure Skating Championships in Sheffield, where he finished 18th.

The men’s figure skating event at the Olympics starts in Milan on 10 February and Sabate may use a mix of music by the Bee Gees for his short program should he not receive clearance, as this was the routine he performed in 2024-25. This is slightly complicated by the fact that he also performs to songs by the pop group in his free skate – the second part of his routine.

open image in gallery Sabate may be forced to revert to a Bee Gees-inspired routine he previously performed ( Danny Lawson/PA Wire )

The International Skating Union (ISU) said it is aware of the situation and will issue an update when it has one.

“As soon as we have more details on this specific case, we will share them as appropriate,” read an ISU statement. “Copyright clearances can represent a challenge for all artistic sports.

“While the ISU does not have a contractual relationship with ClicknClear, we continue to work collaboratively with rights clearance stakeholders to ensure that thrilling performances can be accompanied by stirring music.”