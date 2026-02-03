Winter Olympics flagbearers named by Team USA
- US speedskater Erin Jackson and bobsledder Frank Del Duca have been named as the flagbearers for Team USA at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics opening ceremony this Friday.
- Jackson, a three-time Olympian, is notable for being the first Black woman to win an individual gold medal at a Winter Games.
- Del Duca, an Army sergeant, makes history as the first bobsledder in 70 years to carry the flag, and this will be his second Olympic appearance.
- The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee officially announced their appointments on Tuesday, highlighting their remarkable stories.
- The opening ceremony is scheduled to take place at Milan’s iconic San Siro stadium, marking the start of the Games which conclude on 22 February.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks