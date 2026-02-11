Winter Olympics star issues public apology for tearful cheating confession
- Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid publicly confessed to infidelity during a live television interview after winning a bronze medal at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.
- His tearful admission, intended to reconcile with his girlfriend, occurred after securing third place in the men's 20-kilometre individual race on Tuesday.
- The confession drew significant criticism for diverting attention from his teammate Johan-Olav Botn, who had won a gold medal in the same event.
- Laegreid expressed profound regret for his actions on Wednesday, apologising to Botn and his ex-girlfriend, stating he is “not quite myself these days”.
- His former partner reportedly remained unmoved by the public apology, telling a Norwegian newspaper that it was “hard to forgive” and she did not choose to be in the media spotlight.
