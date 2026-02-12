Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ukrainian appeals disqualification after Winter Olympics helmet dispute

Vladyslav Heraskevych is appealing his disqualification (Andrew Milligan/PA).
Vladyslav Heraskevych is appealing his disqualification (Andrew Milligan/PA). (PA Wire)

Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych was disqualified from the Winter Olympics after his helmet, featuring images of people killed in the conflict with Russia, was deemed to violate rules against making statements in the field of play.

Heraskevych has launched an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), arguing that his exclusion is disproportionate, unsupported by any technical or safety violation, and causes him irreparable sporting harm.

He did not participate in the competition after discussions with IOC president Kirsty Coventry failed to resolve the dispute, but Heraskevych wants to be immediately reinstated to given a supervised run to keep his Olympic dream alive.

Heraskevych proposed a compromise to the IOC, offering to use the helmet if the committee showed solidarity with Ukraine by providing generators, but this was not accepted.

The IOC maintained that the decision was not politically motivated, citing the wishes of the Athletes' Commission to prohibit any messaging on the field of play, though Heraskevych's accreditation was not withdrawn.

In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in