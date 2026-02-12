Ukrainian athlete lodges appeal over Olympic disqualification after helmet row

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Ukrainian skeleton athlete has launched an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after being disqualified from the Winter Olympics over his helmet, which featured images of people killed in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Vladyslav Heraskevych was barred from competing by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) before the event began, with his helmet deemed to violate rules against making statements in the field of play.

With the first two runs of the competition already concluded and the final two heats scheduled for Friday evening, Heraskevych has requested either immediate reinstatement or a supervised run to keep his Olympic hopes alive, pending a final decision from CAS.

The sports arbitration body stated: "Mr Heraskevych argues that the exclusion is disproportionate, unsupported by any technical or safety violation and causes irreparable sporting harm to him."

Heraskevych did not participate after in-person discussions with IOC president Kirsty Coventry at the Cortina Sliding Centre on Thursday morning failed to resolve the dispute.

Speaking after the decision was announced, Heraskevych recounted the meeting: "Yesterday we had a formal meeting and today we had (one) just before the race with Mrs Coventry here, at the venue – me, my dad, and Mrs Coventry."

open image in gallery Heraskevych has submitted an appeal after being disqualified ( AFP via Getty Images )

He expressed his belief that the rules had not been violated, despite acknowledging the emotional weight of the situation.

"In Ukraine now, we also have a lot of tears and I don’t want to downsize her feelings, but I believe that we should be controlled by the rules and I believe that we didn’t violate it," he said.

Heraskevych also suggested that the IOC’s actions inadvertently played into Russian propaganda.

"I want to also thank her for kind words, what she told me in this meeting. But as I told her, this situation again plays along with Russian propaganda, and it does not look good."

He proposed a compromise to the IOC: "I believe I did a great proposal for them this morning, when I proposed to allow me to use this helmet, and also to show solidarity with Ukraine, and give some generators for Ukraine."

Heraskevych criticised the IOC’s handling of the situation, stating: "I believe it’s a great way to show that you have solidarity with Ukraine and to remove all this scandal. Because also, from another point of view, this situation is very terrible for this venue and for this race.

“I believe because of IOC actions, that Olympic moment was stolen not only for me, but also from others from this venue. Because of this scandal, now all you (the media) are here, you’re not watching the race, and I believe it’s a terrible mistake made by the IOC."

IOC spokesman Mark Adams had previously indicated on Wednesday that the organisation was "begging" Heraskevych to reconsider, suggesting a black armband as a compromise. However, the athlete remains convinced the rules have been misinterpreted.

"I believe it’s totally wrong to do this decision today. Especially when we had already on these Olympic Games other cases, when others in almost equal situations were treated differently and didn’t face any sanctions," he argued.

"Rule 50 has to do nothing with this helmet and despite that we were suspended. So I have really bad thoughts and I believe that this situation also plays along with Russian propaganda. I saw that this news was treated very well in Russia."

open image in gallery An emotional Kirsty Coventry insisted the decision to disqualify Heraskevych was not politically motivated ( Getty Images )

Kirsty Coventry, the IOC president, maintained that the decision was not politically motivated, citing the wishes of the IOC Athletes’ Commission.

"We’re not making a judgement on whether the message is political or not political, or has a statement or doesn’t make a statement. It’s any messaging, any form of messaging," Coventry explained.

She added: "That’s how the athletes back in 2020, 2021, came up with saying we should not allow any messaging on the field of play, on the podium and in the Olympic village. But they wanted other space – the mixed zone, talking to the press, press conferences, as soon as you come off the field of play, that’s there, he can do that. It’s just the field of play."

Despite the disqualification, it was later confirmed that Heraskevych’s accreditation would not be withdrawn following Coventry’s intervention, allowing him to remain at the Games even if he cannot compete.