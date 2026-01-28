Tyson Fury to face giant Russian in comeback fight on Netflix
- Tyson Fury will fight giant Russian Arslanbek Makhmudov in the UK on April 11.
- The bout is due to be streamed on Netflix and will be Fury’s first fight since he performed a retirement U-turn.
- Fury has not fought since losing to Oleksandr Usyk twice in 2024 but he is returning to the ring at the age of 37.
- Makhmudov has landed the shot at Fury after beating another Brit, Dave Allen, last October.
- A victory for Fury could set up a much-anticipated domestic clash with Anthony Joshua later this year.