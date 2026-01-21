Fifa ‘very concerned’ as Trump targets Greenland ahead of World Cup
- Senior officials at Fifa and Uefa are "very concerned" about the potential impact of the United States' interest in Greenland on the upcoming World Cup.
- Fifa president Gianni Infantino's close relationship with US President Donald Trump is seen as central to the unfolding diplomatic crisis, making it difficult for Fifa to maintain an apolitical stance.
- European federations are reportedly considering a boycott of the World Cup if the US were to invade Greenland, with discussions already taking place in German political circles and a petition in the Netherlands.
- The situation puts pressure on Infantino, whose previous efforts to foster a "peace prize" and promote football as a unifier are now under scrutiny, as he may need to mediate directly with the US President.
- The crisis has already impacted US investment in Danish football clubs, with negotiations being suspended pending developments regarding Greenland.