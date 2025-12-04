Trent Alexander-Arnold suffers another setback at Real Madrid
- Real Madrid confirmed that Trent Alexander-Arnold sustained a muscular injury to the rectus femoris quadriceps in his left leg during their match against Athletic Club on Wednesday.
- The club did not provide a specific recovery timeline for the right-back, stating his progress would be monitored.
- This latest injury follows a six-week layoff due to a hamstring issue picked up in September, contributing to a challenging start at Real Madrid since his summer transfer.
- Alexander-Arnold has faced significant criticism from Spanish media, including Marca's Alfredo Relano, for his perceived lack of impact and struggles to adapt to the team.
- Despite registering his first assist of the season in the 3-0 victory over Athletic Club, he was substituted in the 55th minute after an opponent inadvertently stood on his foot, leading to the injury.