Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trent Alexander-Arnold suffers another setback at Real Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold is set for another spell on the sidelines (Peter Byrne/PA)
Trent Alexander-Arnold is set for another spell on the sidelines (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Real Madrid confirmed that Trent Alexander-Arnold sustained a muscular injury to the rectus femoris quadriceps in his left leg during their match against Athletic Club on Wednesday.
  • The club did not provide a specific recovery timeline for the right-back, stating his progress would be monitored.
  • This latest injury follows a six-week layoff due to a hamstring issue picked up in September, contributing to a challenging start at Real Madrid since his summer transfer.
  • Alexander-Arnold has faced significant criticism from Spanish media, including Marca's Alfredo Relano, for his perceived lack of impact and struggles to adapt to the team.
  • Despite registering his first assist of the season in the 3-0 victory over Athletic Club, he was substituted in the 55th minute after an opponent inadvertently stood on his foot, leading to the injury.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in