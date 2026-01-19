Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Tottenham star set to miss World Cup play-offs after suffering fractured ankle

Ben Davies was stretchered off during Saturday's loss to West Ham
Ben Davies was stretchered off during Saturday's loss to West Ham (REUTERS)
  • Tottenham have confirmed Ben Davies fractured his left ankle during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat by West Ham.
  • The club announced Davies will undergo surgery on his ankle on Monday, with the defender now set for an extended period on the sidelines.
  • Davies looks set to miss Wales’ World Cup play-off clash with Bosnia and Herzegovina in March.
  • This is a major blow for Craig Bellamy’s side who have been captained by Davies in recent matches in the absence of Aaron Ramsey.
  • It is also a setback for Tottenham, who will now be without one of their most experienced players as pressure ramps up on Thomas Frank.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in