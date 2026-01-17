Thomas Frank remains defiant despite Tottenham falling to West Ham defeat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Frank had no problem with Tottenham fans chanting he will be sacked and feels the “trust from everyone” despite a damaging 2-1 home loss to West Ham.

The Spurs faithful fully turned on Frank with the South Stand singing “you’re getting sacked in the morning” after Callum Wilson bundled home a stoppage-time winner to earn the Hammers a first Premier League victory in 11 matches.

Frank’s future had already been in the spotlight after an FA Cup exit to Aston Villa and even though Cristian Romero’s 64th-minute bullet header cancelled out a Crysencio Summerville early opener, Tottenham slipped to an eighth defeat in 14 matches and have won only two of their last 13 league fixtures.

Chief executive Vinai Venkatesham has so far kept faith in Frank with this viewed as a transitional season, but the former Arsenal executive acknowledged this campaign had “fallen short” of where they wanted to be in an open letter to fans on Saturday.

After loud boos serenaded Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for yet another occasion this season, Frank remained defiant.

Asked about the South Stand chants, Frank admitted: “Of course, I’ve probably had better times. It’s probably not the best time of course, but I understand, I’m the man in charge, so the blame will go to me. That’s fair.

“No problem in that sense. As long as they are backing the players, doing everything they can to support them and drive them forward, that’s what we do and we will keep going forward.

“If you’re not winning enough, we know you will not get enough support from the fans, but when we’re winning, it will change. When we start winning again, which we will do. I’m not in doubt of that.

“I think you all saw the game today, we could easily have won this one 2-1. I think it’s no excuses, but also the reason we’re a little bit down to the bare bones with players and we also need some of the offensive players to score a goal or two.

“All that is difficult for me to do like that and click with a finger, but I can promise that I’m sitting here, giving everything, every single day. I feel the trust from everyone and there’s only one way, we need to keep going.”

Frank was quizzed on his team selection being leaked on Friday night but brushed it off as “not optimal” and again reiterated the backing of Venkatesham.

“What I take out of that letter is that a club and an executive team with Vinai on top that are aligned and know this is a big transitional phase. It’s a super-tanker we’re turning in the right direction,” Frank insisted.

“There are a lot of good signs behind the scenes and also in some of the performances, but of course when you lose last-minute to one of your rivals, it is very emotional football and there will be noise.

“That noise we need to keep out there (away) and get our head down and keep walking, keep doing the right thing.”

Nuno Espirito Santo was delighted West Ham rewarded their supporters with a first away victory since August.

He said: “It feels good to win it in the end, especially in front of our fans in the last minute.

“We have been so many times on the other side and today it was for us. Delighted and really happy for the players, really happy for Callum that scored a goal and happy for our fans. It means a lot.

“We are still in the fight and what we have to do is believe.”