Mercedes boss Toto Wolff lashes out at critics as he makes shock Epstein reference
- Mercedes boss Toto Wolff vehemently denied claims of engine legality issues and a potential fuel problem ahead of the new F1 season, labelling them "utter b*******" and "nonsense".
- The FIA proposed a mid-season rule change concerning Mercedes' engine, addressing an alleged loophole that allows their power unit to deliver a higher compression ratio at operating temperature.
- Wolff dismissed reports that Petronas, Mercedes' sustainable fuel manufacturer, is yet to secure necessary certification for the fuel intended for the 2026 season, as he hit back at critics for “inventing” stories, and joked that they might next say “I’ve been on the Epstein files”.
- He stated that Mercedes is prepared for either outcome regarding the engine rule vote, viewing the entire controversy as a "storm in a teacup" that will not significantly impact the team.
- Rival team principals, including Ferrari's Fred Vasseur and McLaren's Zak Brown, commented on the situation, with Brown expressing confidence in the sport's governance.
