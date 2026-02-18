Tiger Woods hints at Masters comeback after latest back surgery
- Golf icon Tiger Woods has hinted at a potential return to the Masters this year, despite a prolonged absence due to injury.
- Woods, who turned 50 in December, has not competed since the 2024 Open at Royal Troon and underwent disc replacement surgery to address his back pain in October.
- Speaking at the Genesis Invitational, where he is the tournament host, Woods expressed his determination to play again, acknowledging the challenges of recovery and age.
- He stated he is “trying to get this body at a level where I can play at the highest level again” and can hit full shots, though not well every day.
- When asked if the Masters, set for early April, was “off the table”, Woods replied “no”, leaving open the possibility of a comeback at Augusta National, where he has won five times.
