Tiger Woods leaves door open for sensational Masters return after injury hell

Golf icon Tiger Woods has offered a tantalising hint at a potential return to the Masters this year, despite a prolonged absence due to injury.

The 15-time major champion, who turned 50 in December, has not competed since the 2024 Open at Royal Troon.

His time away from the course follows a series of physical setbacks, including disc replacement surgery in October.

Speaking at the Genesis Invitational in California, where he is the tournament host, Woods expressed his determination to play again.

"I’m trying, put it that way," he told reporters in a press conference aired on Sky Sports.

open image in gallery Woods won his fifth Masters title in 2019 ( Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Woods candidly discussed the challenges of his recovery and the impact of age.

"The disc replacement has been one thing, it’s been a challenge. I entered a new decade, so that number is starting to sink in," he explained.

"My body has been through a lot. It’s one of those things, each and every day I keep trying, keep progressing and working on it.

“I’m trying to get this body at a level where I can play at the highest level again." He added that he is "able to (hit full shots), not well every day, but I can hit them."

When asked directly if the Masters, set for early April, was "off the table," Woods offered a succinct "no”, leaving the door open for a remarkable comeback at Augusta National.

Woods has very fond memories of Augusta, having won the Masters on five occasions.

It was the first major that he won back in 1997 when he was only 21, and sparked an era of dominance for the American.

It is also the most recent major that he got his hands on. Woods became the second-oldest Masters champion ever in 2019 as he ended his 11-year wait for a major championship.