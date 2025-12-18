Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Arsenal icon issues motivational message after winning prestigious BBC award

Thierry Henry reflects on career after lifetime achievement honour
  • Thierry Henry was awarded the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Lifetime Achievement Award.
  • The Arsenal legend, widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers, expressed his gratitude for playing with exceptional teams, players, and coaches.
  • Henry encouraged people to “believe in yourself”, using both support and doubt as motivation.
  • He emphasised that inner drive is paramount, stating that motivation “always has to come from within”.
  • Henry shared these reflections with The Independent ahead of receiving his award.
