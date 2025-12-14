Bukayo Saka: Arsenal will reset this week and be ready for Everton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bukayo Saka said Arsenal must “reset” during their rare seven-day break after a “disappointing” performance as they staggered to a late win against Wolves.

Mikel Arteta’s side needed two Wolves own goals – one of them arriving in the fourth minute of stoppage time – to snatch a 2-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium and ensure they ended the weekend still at the summit of the Premier League.

Arsenal have played seven times in 21 days but now have a week off before facing Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday.

“It’s been a really, really busy schedule,” said Saka. “Credit to all the boys and the staff because we’ve been so intense, but we’ve been on it and we’ve had some amazing results.

“It’s nice that we have a bit of a break, but it’s not time to relax, it’s just a time to reset a bit and then go again next week in the training sessions and be ready for Everton.”

Arsenal looked to have allowed Wolves earn just their third point of the season when Tolu Arokodare equalised in the 90th minute.

However, Yerson Mosquera put through his own net to spare Arsenal’s blushes and keep their Premier League charge on track.

Arsenal’s late victory arrived a week after Aston Villa scored a stoppage-time winner to end an 18-match unbeaten run for Arteta’s players.

And Saka continued: “It was an amazing feeling to win in the last minute. It’s been us that have conceded in the last minute on a few occasions this season, so it’s nice that we’re on the other side of it.

“That shows the character that we have and that we’re not going to give up. Also, we’re at the Emirates and we need to make teams understand that coming here is going to be tough. We’ve shown that this season and we have now showed that again.

“Obviously I’m happy with the three points but a bit disappointed with how we played and how the outcome was almost us dropping points, but we didn’t, so let’s take the points and move forward.”