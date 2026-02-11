England slump to defeat against West Indies in T20 World Cup
- England suffered a 30-run defeat by the West Indies in the T20 World Cup on Wednesday.
- England won the toss and elected to bowl first, but Sherfane Rutherford hit 76 runs from 42 balls to take West Indies to 196-6.
- Chasing 197 for victory, England made a fast start but lost wickets at regular intervals to fall behind the required run rate.
- Adil Rashid was the last man to be dismissed as England were bowled out for 166 inside 19 overs.
- England will return to action when they take on Scotland in Kolkata on Saturday.
