ITV announces major change to Six Nations coverage
- ITV will introduce in-play adverts for the first time during its coverage of the 2026 Six Nations rugby tournament.
- These 20-second adverts will be shown once per half during scrums, utilising a split screen to keep match action visible.
- The decision follows similar advertising methods previously used in some of ITV's racing coverage and on Irish channel RTE.
- As part of a renewed joint agreement, ITV will broadcast ten games from the 2026 men's tournament, with the BBC showing five.
- This change comes as ITV also secures rights for the new Nations Championship and all England men's internationals until the 2027 Rugby World Cup.
