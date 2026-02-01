Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US superstar in heated exchange with Conor Benn after world title triumph

Conor Benn confronted Shakur Stevenson after he beat Teofimo Lopez
Conor Benn confronted Shakur Stevenson after he beat Teofimo Lopez (Action Images via Reuters)
  • Shakur Stevenson defeated Teofimo Lopez in New York City, claiming the WBO super-lightweight title on Saturday night.
  • US superstar Stevenson delivered a dominant performance at Madison Square Garden, winning 11 out of 12 rounds on all three judges’ scorecards.
  • The victory marked Stevenson's achievement as a four-weight world champion and maintained his unbeaten professional record.
  • Lopez, who was defending the title, suffered his second professional loss.
  • Following his win, Stevenson challenged British welterweight Conor Benn, leading to a heated in-ring confrontation between the pair.
