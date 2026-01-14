Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mane joy, Salah heartbreak as Senegal beat Egypt to reach Afcon final

Mane scored the winner in the 79th minute
Mane scored the winner in the 79th minute (AP)
  • Sadio Mané propelled Senegal into the Africa Cup of Nations final with a decisive late goal, securing a deserved victory over Egypt.
  • The result delivered further heartbreak for Mohamed Salah, whose quest for a maiden international trophy with his nation was thwarted by his former Liverpool colleague.
  • Mané's powerful 79th-minute strike, drilled low from 20 yards, ensures Senegal will now vie for their second Afcon title in three tournaments. They await the winner of tonight's second semi-final between hosts Morocco and Nigeria.
  • The 2021 champions dominated possession and created the majority of opportunities throughout the tense and often fiery semi-final encounter.
  • Egypt's overly cautious and defensive strategy ultimately proved costly, as they managed only two shots across the entire match.
