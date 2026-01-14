Mane joy, Salah heartbreak as Senegal beat Egypt to reach Afcon final
- Sadio Mané propelled Senegal into the Africa Cup of Nations final with a decisive late goal, securing a deserved victory over Egypt.
- The result delivered further heartbreak for Mohamed Salah, whose quest for a maiden international trophy with his nation was thwarted by his former Liverpool colleague.
- Mané's powerful 79th-minute strike, drilled low from 20 yards, ensures Senegal will now vie for their second Afcon title in three tournaments. They await the winner of tonight's second semi-final between hosts Morocco and Nigeria.
- The 2021 champions dominated possession and created the majority of opportunities throughout the tense and often fiery semi-final encounter.
- Egypt's overly cautious and defensive strategy ultimately proved costly, as they managed only two shots across the entire match.