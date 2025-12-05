Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man United boss Ruben Amorim defends his treatment of Kobbie Mainoo

Kobbie Mainoo has struggled for game time under Ruben Amorim (Martin Rickett/PA).
Kobbie Mainoo has struggled for game time under Ruben Amorim (Martin Rickett/PA). (PA Wire)
  • Ruben Amorim has defended his decision to marginalise Kobbie Mainoo at Manchester United, stating he does not pick the team based on big names or England international status.
  • Mainoo is one of only four senior players in Amorim’s squad yet to start a Premier League match this season.
  • Amorim has consistently preferred a midfield partnership of captain Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro, also opting for Manuel Ugarte ahead of Mainoo.
  • The manager expressed irritation at the focus on Mainoo, reiterating that his job is to win and select the best players based on performance.
  • Amorim did not offer Mainoo encouragement for increased playing time during the Africa Cup of Nations, stating selection will depend on training performance.
